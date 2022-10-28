His wife texted me, pretending to be him

Q. I met a man in grad school for screenwriting. Classes had been online for the last three years. I noticed one guy — let’s call him Stu. I was immediately drawn to him. I was intrigued even more after hearing his pitches. Then another classmate asked how he was doing with his new baby. I figured he was married. Bummer. I let it go.

Later, I was struggling to figure out a script I was working on. Stu sent me a direct chat while in class. I reached out via e-mail later to finish the conversation. The e-mails began. We talked about writing. It got more personal. We talked about our childhoods, and his wife and baby. Then we talked about our dating lives, past and present. His tone had changed. He was flirting. I tried laughing it off but found myself flirting back.

He zeroed in on my social life, asking questions about my love life — or lack thereof. Then he told me he will be coming to my city for a conference soon and hopes we can get coffee and talk shop.

He also explained that he and his wife have an open marriage of sorts. They can flirt and have an emotional bond with others outside their marriage. Or have a sexual relationship. It can’t be both with the outside person. We all have profiles on this kind of lifestyle website, so it makes sense. We decided to stay on the friend-emotional bond path.

But then I got a text that sounded off, questioning if I had feelings or expected to be physical with him. We had already talked about this so I was confused. I apologized, thinking I made him uncomfortable, and said I’m stepping back and letting him decide if he still wants to meet up in person. He responded a couple hours later confused. Why was I sorry?

I mentioned his text. He said, “What text?” I read it. He told me to take a screenshot of it and send it to him. Turns out, his wife sent the text and deleted it so he wouldn’t see.

He was not happy. He told me I shouldn’t be sorry and needed to talk to his wife. At this point, I was just freaked out. What had I gotten myself into? He called me back. “Everything is OK now. She just wants to confirm what path we’ve decided. I still want to meet.” I suggested I bring my best friend, but he said “no, it’s fine.” I said OK. But it’s not OK, is it? I haven’t been able to relax when texting and we haven’t called for a few days. I know myself. I would not get physical with him. But there is an emotional bond. I feel like we’re emotionally cheating and his wife is not taking it well. Also, for the last month, I know my feelings for him have become more intense. I need to see him in person and hash it out or I’ll lose my mind. I want to look him in the face and admit what the truth is, then end it.

Am I even thinking straight at this point?

HELP

A. Don’t see him, and back out of this friendship.

You want more than just an emotional connection, and something physical, without the rest, wouldn’t work at this point.

He’s off limits for one path or the other, so there’s no future. Everything feels uncomfortable because there’s no right answer.

I know you’ve been talking for months, but you don’t owe him anything — and you owe yourself a lot more. Let him know that the boundaries of his marriage make you the wrong candidate for friendship or any kind of romantic attachment. It sort of doesn’t matter that his wife pretended to be him via text; even if she hadn’t, you were in too deep, hoping for something you’ll never get.

Of course, his wife’s involvement is just one more reason to call this off. Yikes.

You have friends, interests, and are surrounded by things to do and new people to see. Use this as inspiration for some kind of screenplay. Work it out there. No reason to put yourself through this kind of drama in real life.

Let this be ... THE END.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

If you see him, you will sleep with him. Just block him, his wife, and anyone else sending you texts from his phone, and concentrate on bonding emotionally and physically with someone who can do both at the same time.

SUNALSORISES





^Exactly! Why would a single woman give five minutes of her time to a guy like that? When I was single, I had guy friends but would never have associated with a guy who was deceiving his wife.

MRSPF





If I was the wife, I probably wouldn’t be “taking it well” either. She just had a baby and her husband has time to make an emotional connection with another woman, probably found out not from him directly, but from seeing your texts on his phone.

BKLYNMOM





I can’t decide if he’s lying to you about he and his wife deciding to have an open marriage (as in, he thinks it’s open but she doesn’t). You don’t want to get physical with this guy and this is only a texting relationship where you got too invested in someone you haven’t actually met. End it.

SURFERROSA





^This is like the guy in the pickup bar who tells women that he and his wife are separated and what he means is that he’s in the bar trying to pick up women and his wife is at home with the baby, thus separated.

GERALDTHEMOLE





As a screenwriter, you clearly love drama. Write it, don’t live it.

WIZEN

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.