Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Celebrate Halloween by visiting spooky sites in a historic Boston neighborhood. Organized by the group Boston By Foot, the Beacon Hill with a BOO! Walking Tour will share stories of murder and mayhem as you visit homes with dark histories, hear of Boston “witches,” and more. Tours start at 6. Tickets $20, $10 for members. For schedule, visit bostonbyfoot.org .

Starts Tuesday

Cure for Writer’s Block

Attention, writers! Join other scribes during National Novel Writing Month to get your creative juices flowing. Run by the Boston Public Library, Shut Up & Write is a virtual event that, every Tuesday in November, brings together participants for an hour of uninterrupted writing. After the session, stick around and get to know each other. 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events.

Opens Thursday

Art for a Cause

Don’t Close Your Eyes: Ukrainian Artists Respond to the War, an exhibit with more than 70 works from 26 artists, opens at Newton’s New Art Corridor. The artwork will be on sale, with proceeds going to the artists as well as humanitarian groups. An opening reception will be held Saturday. Runs through November 26. Free admission. newartcenter.org

Thursday-Sunday

Diversity in Film

Head to the Capitol Theatre in Arlington for the 12th annual Arlington International Film Festival. The festival will showcase feature films and shorts from local and international filmmakers with the goal of promoting multicultural awareness. The program includes works from the festival’s high school filmmaker’s program. Times vary. Single-film tickets are $12 at the door, multi-film passes are $45-$95. aiffest.org

Friday

French Fête

Kick off the weekend at the French Library in Boston with its new event, Dancing Off The Page. Dance along to live French music while enjoying drinks and a buffet. French language skills are not a requirement for participation. 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for members, $58 for non-members, and include three glasses of wine, beer, or soft drinks. frenchlibrary.org/events/dancing-off-the-page

