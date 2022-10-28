For sale: We tour a pair of homes in the ‘Witches

LOT SIZE 0.53 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $520,000 in 2019

PROS This 1986 Saltbox with central air is in Rolling Ridge Farm, where a $325 annual HOA fee includes beach access on Lawrence Pond. Step into an entry hall with hardwood floors, and French doors at right lead to a living room with bay windows. At left, the dining room is open to a kitchen with double ovens and oversized island. The family room has a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Past a laundry closet and half bath is a sunroom, where sliders lead to a deck. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and a new bath with step-in shower and soaking tub. Two more carpeted bedrooms share a bath. The lower level holds a den and two-car garage. CONS Guest bath is a bit dated.

The family room has a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Handout

Michael Lotane, Today Real Estate, 508-737-6514, michaellotane.com

$725,000

38 NORTH MAIN STREET / IPSWICH

An exterior view of 38 North Main Street in Ipswich. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,571

LOT SIZE 0.04 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $681,000 in 2019

PROS Built in 1763 and later used as a post office, this remodeled house blends historic detail with dazzling design. The kitchen features a copper sink and backsplash, counters made of Pietra del Cardosa (a volcanic sandstone from Tuscany), hidden laundry, and stainless fridge drawers. Across the breakfast bar, the living room has cathedral ceilings with exposed wood beams. A three-season sunroom opens to a tranquil rear garden. Past a new bath off the foyer, there’s a dining room and bedroom, both with fireplaces. A tree mural adds whimsy to the staircase, which leads to a pair of bedrooms and a bath with mosaic tile backsplash, soaking tub, and candelabra. CONS No driveway.

The living room has cathedral ceilings with exposed wood beams. Handout

Andrea Lacroix, Churchill Properties, 508-561-1161, andrealacroixrealtor.com

