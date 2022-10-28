The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts 2022

They run health care companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, nonprofits, construction heavyweights, and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State. Meet them in the 2022 installment of this list, a joint project of The Women’s Edge — formerly The Commonwealth Institute, renamed during its 25th anniversary to reflect its expanded scope and impact — and the Globe Magazine. Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy.
Taken together, the 100 companies on this list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $75.9 billion. (To be precise, $75,981,958,032.)
How the list was created: For each organization, The Women’s Edge, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, examined revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. The Women’s Edge then ranked organizations according to its own formula. This is the 22nd year that The Women’s Edge has created the list and the 10th year that the Globe Magazine has partnered with the group.