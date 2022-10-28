The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts 2022

Abbey Lossing for The Boston Globe

They run health care companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, nonprofits, construction heavyweights, and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State. Meet them in the 2022 installment of this list, a joint project of The Women’s Edge — formerly The Commonwealth Institute, renamed during its 25th anniversary to reflect its expanded scope and impact — and the Globe Magazine. Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy.

Taken together, the 100 companies on this list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $75.9 billion. (To be precise, $75,981,958,032.)