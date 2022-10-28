14-year-old boy in custody after assault on Transit Police

A 14-year-old boy was placed into custody after allegedly assaulting a Transit Police officer in Downtown Crossing Thursday, police said.
The boy, who lives in Dorchester, allegedly threw an unwrapped condom at Transit Police officers and smashed his hand against their cruiser’s windshield, then ran away with his companions “through a crowd of people, causing pedestrians to jump out their way and into the street to avoid being knocked over.
When officers caught him a short distance away, the teenager allegedly shouted expletives and punched an officer in the chest, police said. He was placed into custody and transported to Transit Police Department headquarters for the arrest booking process, police said.
Advertisement