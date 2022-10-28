18-year-old arrested after person with gun reported at Excel High School in South Boston

It was unclear Friday evening whether Searcy had retained an attorney.

Jamari Searcy of South Boston will be arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of illegally possessing a gun and ammunition, police said in a statement .

Police arrested an 18-year-old man on firearm charges Friday after receiving a report of a person with a gun at Excel High School in South Boston, marking the second gun incident in Boston Public Schools in two days, according to officials.

Boston police detectives and the Boston School Police Unit are working to confirm details of the incident, including information indicating that Searcy had the gun on school property, which would bring additional charges, police said.

The college preparatory high school at 95 G St. was placed on safe mode for a time after the weapon was reported, according to a Boston Public Schools spokesman. He declined further comment on the incident.

Searcy was arrested around noon by officers who went to Island View Place, where the suspect seen near the high school was believed to be going, police said. The officers saw Searcy getting into a vehicle and noticed that he matched the suspect’s description, police said.

The officers stopped Searcy and detained him, then learned from private security workers that he had allegedly been seen discarding a backpack before police arrived, according to the statement.

Police found the backpack where it had been left and opened it to find a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver, the statement said. They then arrested Searcy.

The incident came one day after a child brought a gun to school and a little over a month after a violent altercation at Excel High School.

On Thursday, a 7-year-old student at the UP Holland Academy in Dorchester was found to have a loaded .45 caliber handgun, according to police. Police said they are investigating the weapon’s history and how the child was able to gain access to it.

On Sept. 16, police arrested a mother and her 14-year-old daughter who tried to forcibly enter Excel High School to confront a student who they claimed had spit on the daughter, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said at the time. The two were charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, and the mother was also charged with disorderly conduct, officials said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.