Bird watchers go atwitter over rare bird sighting on Cape Cod

“God only knows where this bird came from. It could have come from Venezuela,” said Mark Faherty, the science coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary,who spotted the bird in a Brewster marsh last Friday. “But the big deal was, it had never been seen before on the Cape.”

But this particular perching bird wasn’t meant to stay put, it seems, forsaking its homeland for the distant cranberry bogs of Cape Cod, where it has become an overnight sensation, drawing crowds eager for a glimpse.

Common in Central and South America, Vermilion Flycatchers range as far north as the US Southwest, bursts of bright red flitting over open scrublands. In the winter, a few of the small, stout songbirds make their way west to California, or to the Gulf Coast in the east.

The bird had only been documented three times before in Massachusetts, Faherty said. But no matter how strange a sight, he recognized it instantly.

“As ridiculous as it was, I knew exactly what this bird was,” he said. “I’d seen them in Texas and Arizona, Belize, and Peru. Their range goes from Texas and Arizona down really to Argentina.”

The bird had come a long way, carried by a keen sense of adventure, if not direction. But once he arrived, he didn’t move much, Faherty said.

“This bird was easy to get to, easy to see, very cooperative, very easy to photograph, and it was there every day for a week,” he said. “It would just sit there, just a beautiful little engaging bird.”

As word of the rare sighting spread, birders rushed from near and far to see the exotic visitor for themselves.

“There’s been a lot of excitement about this bird,” said Strickland Wheelock, 78, a birding enthusiast and tour leader for the Massachusetts Audubon Society. “It’s really way, way out of where it should be. It’s one of these rarities that appears on the Cape and other places.”

Nancy Orbe, 64, a dental hygienist and photographer who lives in Brewster, was thrilled that the bird had found its way to her backyard. Not everyone was so lucky — Orbe said she spoke to people who drove three hours to find the parking lot at Paine’s Creek filled by birders and photographers.

“Hundreds of people came over the course of the week,” Faherty said. “And they’ve come from all over all over New England.”

Granted a spirited audience, the cheerful bird did not disappoint.

The bird “put on an incredible show” at the Paine’s Creek foot bridge, said Mary Jo Foti, 64, trips coordinator for the Cape Cod Bird Club.

He was “very active, getting bugs and crickets and dragonflies, and he seemed quite content in the marsh,” Orbe agreed.

Faherty said this species of bird is known to wander but it’s unclear how it wound up in New England in late October.

“A Vermilion Flycatcher that breeds in Argentina and wintered in Venezuela should be flying back south for their southern summer now,” he said. “If you draw a 180 degree line in the other direction, that takes you to Cape Cod. So is there something physiological in the navigation system where they get a mirror image of where they should be going and go the wrong way? It’s all hypothetical.”

Andrew Farnsworth, senior research associate at the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology, said there are several reasons a bird could ending up so far from home, including weather, time of year, and the possibility that some birds have “some aberrant ‘programming’ for how to orient.”

“Birds show up in wild places all the time,” Farnsworth said by email. And increasingly, “observant birders with cameras are clearly documenting more rarities like this.”

But while the bird took a well-deserved break after its long travels, it has seemingly returned to its itinerant ways and was recently spotted on Martha’s Vineyard, birders said.

“All the birders are going to be going down there in the next few days,” Wheelock said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.