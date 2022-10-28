Boston police and DCF now investigating how 7-year-old brought loaded pistol to school

Police said they are investigating the weapon’s history and how the child was able to gain access to it.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the UP Academy Holland, where the gun, along with a “green military camouflage backpack” the child used to carry the weapon, were in the school office, according to a police report. An officer removed an ammunition clip that was loaded with five bullets, rendering the weapon safe, the report said.

Police and the state’s child protection agency are investigating how a 7-year-old student ended up with a loaded .45 caliber pistol in a Dorchester charter school.

The child’s mother was at the school Thursday afternoon, police said. Police and school officials filed what is known as a 51A report with the Department of Children and Families, prompting an abuse or neglect investigation, the report stated.

It was not clear how the gun was discovered. Police said that two teachers were among those who were interviewed about the incident.

On Thursday, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said she was left “speechless” by the incident.

“This is truly devastating,” she said in a statement. “When a young person gets access to a gun out of accessibility, we really have to ask ourselves, how does this happen?”

Up Academy Holland is an in-district charter school that is currently in state receivership, school officials said.

Mayor Michelle Wu said that whoever is responsible for letting the child access a gun “is going to be held accountable.”

“No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age,” Wu said in a statement.

