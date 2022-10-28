Cambridge police release images of suspect in three separate sexual assaults

In each case, the statement said, the suspect was described as a man, possibly Hispanic, standing between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-8 with a medium build and carrying a dark packpack.

The assaults occurred Feb. 10 in the area of Mason Street and Phillips Place, on April 13 near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center located at 1815 Massachusetts Ave., and Aug. 24 at Prescott Street and Broadway, police said in a statement.

Cambridge police on Friday released surveillance images of a man suspected of sexually assaulting three women in the city in separate cases in February, April, and August.

“He is believed to have a unique and noticeable gait, as video surveillance has depicted him running on his toes,” the statement said.

In the February case, a 35-year-old woman told police a man approached her from behind and placed his hand on her buttocks and groin area before running toward Brattle Square, authorities said. In the April case, a 47-year-old woman told officers she was walking when she felt someone quickly approach her. As she tried to move out of the way, police said, the man reportedly reached up her skirt and felt her buttocks before running away.

Then in August, the statement continued, a 19-year-old woman told police that a man grabbed her chest from behind and then laughed and ran away when she turned around.

“The suspect is believed to be associated with all three indecent assault reports,” police said.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts should call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300, according to the statement.

Tipsters can also provide information anonymously.

“Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message,” the statement said. “Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message.”

In addition, police said, emailed tips can be submitted online at http://www.cambridgepolice.org/Tips.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.