fb-pixel Skip to main content
CRIME

Former Miss Rhode Island pleads guilty to lying to ICE officials to see lover in Miami immigrant detention center

Julianna Clare Strout, 36, fraudulently attempted to enter the Florida detention facility by using a law firm’s letterhead and her city commissioner badge.

By Carlos R. Muñoz Globe Staff,Updated October 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
Julianna Clare Strout, 36, a and North Bay Village, Florida, city commissioner and a former Miss Rhode Island.Courtesy of city of North Bay Village

MIAMI — Julianna Clare Strout, former Miss Rhode Island and a South Florida village commissioner, has been convicted of a federal crime after pretending to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend at an immigration detention center in Miami.

Strout, 36, served as the North Bay Village City Commissioner since 2018. Her term ends in November.

On Wednesday, Strout reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors on misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.

According to a Southern District of Florida US Attorney’s Office news release, in October 2021, Krome Service Processing Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, temporarily suspended visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visits by detainees’ legal representation were permitted.

Advertisement

Strout entered Krome on three occasions by lying to ICE officials. She told them she was a paralegal with a law firm that needed a detainee to sign a legal document and presented a letter on the firm’s letterhead.

But Strout was not authorized to use the document or to visit the ICE facility on its behalf. She never worked for the firm and was found to have a romantic relationship with the detainee.

Once, when Strout was denied entry, she gave officials her North Bay Village commissioner badge, explaining she was a public official and asked to enter Krome for the city.

Strout was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations and FBI Miami investigated the case, and Assistant US Attorney Daya Nathan prosecuted it.

In her last semester at University of Massachusetts Charlton College of Business in 2009, Strout entered the Miss Rhode Island/Miss America pageant, and won. She represented the Ocean State in the Miss America pageant. She then pursued a master’s degree in international relations at Salve Regina University, according to the North Bay Village website.

Advertisement

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video