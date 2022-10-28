‘I don’t need hair to have a crown’: Ayanna Pressley unpacks hair journey in Hulu series ‘The Hair Tales’

Pressley, who represents Massachusetts’s 7th district, will dive into the personal details of her hair journey in a new Hulu series ‘The Hair Tales,’ which highlights the cultural and personal significance of hair through the stories of accomplished women like Pressley, Issa Rae, and Oprah Winfrey. Pressley’s episode will be available to stream on Saturday.

But when Pressley revealed in 2020 that she lost her hair to alopecia universalis, she knew she had to redefine what it meant to be proud of her ethnicity, and to feel beautiful.

Representative Ayanna Pressley once wore her Senegalese twists proudly. The signature hair style was a distinct way for the first woman of color elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress to express her Blackness and femininity, Pressley told the Globe.

Advertisement

In July, Massachusetts became the 18th state to sign into law the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, which bans discrimination based on natural hairstyles. Pressley earlier took the act to a national stage by cosponsoring legislation to officiate the act on a federal level, and it passed in Congress in March. Now the legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

Pressley spoke with the Globe about her experience participating in ‘The Hair Tales,’ the troubles and triumphs of living with Black hair, and how losing hair to alopecia has shifted her self-expression.

How has your relationship with your hair evolved over time? What is your relationship with your hair today?

For as long as I’ve been on this earth, I have a been in relationship with my hair, on a journey of individual expression of beauty, my womanhood and femininity, and also for my ethnic pride. My mother had me at the salon very early in life getting my hair pressed, and I have many fond memories, with music playing and feeling as if I was in proximity to adult conversation, but also some of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen, representing every complexion and every body type and hair texture and hairstyle.

Advertisement

I also have harder memories of great pains in order for my hair to be more manageable but also more visually acceptable. Those early messages [revolved] around how my hair naturally grew out of my head was not acceptable and I needed to manipulate it, and at times even abuse it for it to be more manageable, professional, and acceptable.

I loved my natural hair. I had grown my relaxer out, was wearing protective hairstyles, and really felt in alignment with myself, like I met myself fully for the first time. To then be robbed of all of that, this has been a different chapter in this journey. But I don’t need hair to have a crown.

What was it like to lose your hair to alopecia in the public eye? That experience would be difficult for anyone, how did you adjust to your situation?

I’m still adjusting.

One of the reasons why I chose not to wear a wig is that I was resentful that I was having to put on these various accessories. It really felt like armor or a costume in order to be visually digestible and acceptable to society. As a Black woman, I’ve expressed my essence, my Black girl and woman magic, in various hairstyles throughout my life. But I did that out of choice. When it became a situation that seemed that something was being forced on to me by society in order for me to be palatable and acceptable to others, I made the decision to be wigless.

Advertisement

I was so focused on what I was losing and this betrayal that I felt from my body, the sadness and mourning, I hadn’t considered what I would gain. I’ve had to dig deeper in my definition of beauty and my expression of ethnic pride, in my definition of femininity. I gained an alopecia community.

But there are certainly moments where it does take a psychological toll. Several months ago, I eulogized a young girl who had taken her life at the age of 12 because of the bullying that she experienced at school because she was living with alopecia universalis.

In a previous interview with The Root, you said your hair journey was both personal and political. What does that mean? How has the political connection evolved over time?

Everything that Black women do is political. We exist in this dichotomy of hyper visibility in which our hair and our bodies and how we show up are criminalized, scrutinized, and also a level of hyper invisibility and that our contributions are erased or we can’t show up as our full and authentic selves.

You successfully got the CROWN Act to ban hair discrimination passed in the House. Why was that important to you? Have you ever experienced discrimination because of your hair?

Policy is my love language and that’s because we have experienced hurt and harm, enacted inequity, disparity, injustice through lawmaking. To disrupt that, we have to legislate equity, healing, and justice.

I have my own experiences of race-based hair discrimination [that] were not an anomaly. This is a situation that is systemic that goes from the classroom to the boardroom, where you see Black girls experiencing discipline, suspension, and expulsion just for how we show up in the world.

I first started working on this issue on the Boston City Council, with the case of two young girls who had been suspended for wearing their hair in braids. It catapulted a broader discussion and movement. That’s why I was proud to be an original cosponsor of the CROWN Act. Race-based hair discrimination is real. And if anyone experiences it, they deserve to have a recourse for justice.

Advertisement

We still have work to do federally, but I’m encouraged by the number of multiple states who have passed CROWN Acts out of their state Legislatures.

How do you hope your message in ‘The Hair Tales’ will impact Black women and girls in Boston and across the nation?

I’m so grateful for the vision of [The Hair Tales executive producer] Tracee Ellis Ross.

I was very humbled that she would include me in this conversation and grateful because I don’t have hair any longer, and very often there is not that representation. The other day I picked up a sweatshirt that had all these iterations of Black Barbie. And and one of them was a bald Black Barbie. Even at the age of 48 years old, that representation means something to me.

For my specific episode, [I hope that] that Black women who have felt excluded and unseen and unheard in this conversation will feel seen or know that they are not alone. And most of all, that they are enough.

Answers have been condensed for space and clarity.

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie