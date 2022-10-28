Jeremy Peña has been clutch since his Little League days in Providence

As 11-year-olds, they had won the district championship, and their parents put off all summer plans – like trips to see family in the Dominican Republic – just to keep the team intact, and maybe, just maybe, advance to play on TV in the Little League World Series.

It was the summer of 2010, and Elmwood Little League on the city’s South Side had one of those special all-star teams, the ones that seem to have fans who aren’t just family members.

The tears were already beginning to trickle down the chubby cheeks of the 12-year-old boys from one of Providence’s roughest neighborhoods as they started to realize that their baseball dreams were slipping away.

But in the winner-take-all district championship game, facing a team of mashers from Johnston who had already beaten them 8-7 a few days earlier, it appeared as though Elmwood’s season was about to come to an abrupt end. Tied at 2 after six innings, Johnston slugged two solo home runs to take the lead in the seventh, and Elmwood was down to its final three outs.

Elmwood’s leadoff hitter had already reached base when a little, slick-fielding shortstop stepped to the plate. He probably wasn’t the best player on this team, but to his coaches and teammates, he was a quiet and calm boy with a dad who played in the big leagues.

And then Jeremy Peña did Jeremy Peña things.

He got a base hit to keep the rally going, and two batters later, Elmwood hit a home run to win the game and secure the league’s first district championship in 52 years. In the the team photo, he’s the kid over to the right with a coach, puffing out his cheeks as a teammate holds the trophy high in the air.

“It’s one of the best memories I’ve had in all my baseball career,” Peña recalled on Thursday. “Coming from South Providence, we didn’t really have the help and resources to go out and compete with everyone else. When we put together that great team, we won the championship when we were 11 and 12. It was a great group of guys, and to this day they’re some of my best friends. That season meant a lot.”

The 2010 Elmwood Little League teams celebrates its district championship. On the right with the puffy cheeks is Jeremy Peña. Joe Wojtanowski

Peña never made it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series – Elmwood lost in the state tournament – but he’ll take the field at Minute Maid Park tonight as the starting shortstop for the Houston Astros in the first game of the actual World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old rookie has already had a storybook postseason, clubbing a home run in the top of the 18th inning of the clinching game to lead the Astros to a sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series, and then winning the American League Championship Series MVP after hitting two home runs in a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena held the ALCS Most Valuable Player trophy after the Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. John Minchillo/Associated Press

It was back on the Little League diamond in Providence where his knack for hitting in the clutch started.

Dave Talan, who has coached at Elmwood Little League for more than 40 years and coached Peña’s 11-year-old all-star team to a district championship in 2009, said the future superstar registered to play when he moved to Providence from the Dominican Republican as a nine-year-old.

Talan, who still has the scorebooks from Peña’s all-star games, described Peña as a quick, skilled shortstop who always got on base, “but if you didn’t know his father played pro baseball, you wouldn’t think anything.”

Gerónimo Peña played six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1990s, and had a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Indians in the 1996 season before calling it quits. He and his wife still own a house on Ontario Street in Providence.

Talan’s seen his fair share of talent around Elmwood over the past 50 years. Current Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley was a force on the ball field, and Will Blackmon, who played in the NFL, came through the league. On opening day each season, Talan hands out a program book that highlights the accomplishments of former players.

It’s widely known in Providence that Elmwood produces some of the best players in the city, but the league all-star teams have struggled to win in a tough district that includes Cranston Western, a powerhouse program that won the US championship in 1996 and made the World Series in 2015.

“We tend to be very transient, so it’s rare when the kids stay here in the summer to play all-stars.” Talan said. “It was a big deal for these kids to stay together.”

Peña called the team a “special group.”

“From when we were 9, we started playing together,” he said. “Once we got to be 11, we felt we had the best team. We went to school together; we hung out together at the field. We built that chemistry. Until this day we’re close.”

After winning the district as 11-year-olds, they struggled in the state tournament. As a pitcher, Peña gave up three home runs in a loss to a team from North Kingstown, according to Talan’s scorebook from that day. I called Matthew Boelter out of the blue this week to ask him if he remembered his homer.

Like everyone who hit home runs in Little League, he remembered everything. It was over the fence in left-center.

What Boelter didn’t realize was that the pitcher who gave up the bomb was Peña.

“I can’t wait to tell everyone in my fantasy football league, and my parents, and I’ll probably tell my kids someday,” Boelter said. “That’s awesome.”

Peña’s boys of summer came back with a vengeance as 12-year-olds, and they swept through the winner’s bracket of the district, even beating Cranston Western with a walk-off home run. Johnston would have needed to beat Elmwood twice to advance to the state tournament, and Peña wasn’t going to let that happen.

The scorecard for Jeremy Peña's Elmwood Little League all-star team against Johnston in 2010. Dave Talan/Elmwood Little League

Elmwood struggled in the state tournament, losing 7-0 to Portsmouth in the opening round, but Peña had one last dramatic moment in him.

After beating Central Coventry to stay alive, Elmwood faced off with Portsmouth with a spot in the state championship game on the line. In the top of the first inning, Peña, batting second in the lineup, hit a home run.

Elmwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the boys’ hearts were broken. They gave up six runs in the sixth inning, and Portsmouth walked off to win in the seventh inning, ending Peña’s Little League career.

Jeremy Peña homered in his final game for Elmwood Little League in 2010. Dave Talan/Elmwood Little League

Things just kept getting better for Peña.

He starred at Classical High School in Providence, and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Boelter, who hit the home run off of him in Little League, remembers watching Peña homering in a high school all-star game.

“We all said, oh, that’s the kid,” Boelter recalled.

Peña chose to attend the University of Maine, and it paid off. The Astros took him in the third round of the 2018 draft. Four years later, he was the team’s shortstop, and his parents were being interviewed on television when they watched their son hit his first big league home run.

“I know he has a lot of talent,” Gerónimo Peña said after that home run in April. “I believe in him.”

Everyone back home in Providence believes in him, too.

Globe reporter Peter Abraham contributed to this story.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.