Missing Raynham girl found safe in New York City

A teenager who was reported missing from Raynham has been found safe in New York City, police said Friday.
Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI.
Weaver, a junior at Bridgewater-Raynham High School, was first reported missing after she left her home in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, according to police.
More than 100 people attended a vigil for Weaver at First Congregational Church on Thursday evening.
“Weaver was found through investigative means in collaboration with the Raynham Police Department and their law enforcement partners,” police said in a statement. “No further information is available at this time.”
