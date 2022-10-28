Missing Raynham girl found safe in New York City

A teenager who was reported missing from Raynham has been found safe in New York City, police said Friday.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI.

Weaver, a junior at Bridgewater-Raynham High School, was first reported missing after she left her home in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, according to police.