Montserrat College of Art president to leave for COO job at Peabody Essex Museum

Kurt T. Steinberg became president of the private art and design college in July 2018 and led it through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping diversify its board of trustees, tripling its endowment, and hiring innovative faculty members, according to a statement from Montserrat.

The president of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly will leave in January to become the Peabody Essex Museum’s chief operating officer, the college said.

Kurt T. Steinberg has served as president of Montserrat College of Art since 2018.

In September, Montserrat announced that it was ranked for the first time by the US News and World Report guide to the country’s best colleges, gaining notice in the “North Region” and “Social Mobility” categories, the statement said.

“Dr. Steinberg has been an exceptional leader of Montserrat during unprecedented times,” Mercedes Sherrod Evans, chair of the college’s board, said in the statement. “Kurt led the college with enthusiasm, skill and great affection for the Montserrat community.”

Steinberg said he will leave the college with both sadness and “a sense of accomplishment.”

“Despite COVID, the community has accomplished much and many initiatives are underway that will benefit Montserrat College of Art for many years to come,” he said in the statement. “I plan to be a strong supporter of Montserrat well into the future.”

Before coming to Montserrat, Steinberg was interim president and executive vice president at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for 12 years. Montserrat will appoint an interim president before year’s end, and Steinberg will depart in mid-January, the college said.