The Orange Line is finally faster than it was before the shutdown. There’s more work to do to get to full speed

The two minute improvement marks a significant milestone on the T’s journey to returning the sluggish line to full speed, which will require more upgrades.

A roundtrip on the line, which runs between Malden and Jamaica Plain, was just over five minutes slower than it would be if trains were running at full speed on Thursday, compared to about seven minutes slower when the MBTA closed the line for a host of critical repairs, according to data analyzed by TransitMatters , a public transportation advocacy group. That’s down from around 30 minutes slower when the line reopened.

It took a while, but the Orange Line is finally faster than it was before its month-long shutdown this summer.

Advertisement

The MBTA said faster trips would be the big payoff for riders who endured the unprecedented shutdown from Aug. 19 until Sept. 19. But the “slow zones” that plagued the line before the shutdown have persisted long after the reopening, and some still remain.

With fully functioning tracks, Orange Line trains should be able to travel up to 40 mph along most of the 11-mile line, T officials have said, except along curves where maximum speeds are 25 mph.

In June, federal inspectors issued a scathing report about widespread defects on MBTA subway tracks and urged the agency to fix longstanding issues in the Orange Line slow zones — areas where trains could not go the normal speed limit because of damaged or outdated equipment. Inspectors from the Federal Transit Administration began enhanced oversight of the MBTA in April after a series of safety incidents, including the dragging death of a Red Line passenger that month.

MBTA officials said track work completed during the Orange Line shutdown was supposed to improve travel times once the new track parts had time to settle, no later than one week after the line reopened.

Advertisement

But after a series of conflicting and confusing explanations for the ongoing speed restrictions, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told US Sen. Edward Markey in a letter this week that the repairs were insufficient to immediately eliminate speed restrictions in many areas.

Of six slow zones the MBTA said it had eliminated on Sept. 18, three now require trains to travel below full speed, according to agency spokesperson Joe Pesaturo. In two of the zones, speeds have improved since the shutdown — between Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay stations and between Stony Brook and Jackson Square stations — while one has the same speed limit as before — Assembly to Wellington stations.

In his letter to Markey, Poftak said most of the remaining speed restrictions will be lifted in November and December after the MBTA completes more work, including replacing rail and ties.

The MBTA does not publish subway speed restrictions, leaving riders to guess how long they will last, and has repeatedly declined to provide a list of them to the Globe. TransitMatters uses MBTA data to monitor train travel times and identifies areas as slow zones after four consecutive days of delays.

And it’s not just the Orange Line that’s running slower, as riders know all too well. TransitMatters’ slow zone trackers shows a roundtrip on the Red Line was more than 10 minutes slower Thursday than if trains were running at full speed, up from nearly three minutes slower in mid-June.

Advertisement

Stacy Thompson, executive director of LivableStreets Alliance, said the MBTA needs to be more transparent with “metrics that matter to the public,” such as work to eliminate speed restrictions and hiring efforts to improve train and bus frequency.

“Does the T still need to get their act together to explain to riders what they’re doing to make it safer and better? Yes. That hasn’t meaningfully changed,” she said.

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo did not say when the Red Line will be running at full speed. The agency replaced rail near Harvard Station and between Porter and Davis stations in the overnight hours this week and will be doing “rail maintenance work” between Broadway and Ashmont stations this weekend, when shuttle buses will replace subway service, he said.

“The MBTA appreciates its riders’ patience while workers make these important safety improvements,” he said by e-mail.





Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.