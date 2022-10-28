Oz says abortion decisions should involve women, doctors — and local politicians

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the midterm elections and the contest between Oz and Democratic nominee John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, could determine the balance of the Senate. The halting performance of Fetterman, who suffered a stroke months ago, dominated much of the post-debate discussion, but abortion rights supporters pounced on Oz’s take on local political influence in the delivery room.

“I want women, doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide,” Oz said during the debate, as my colleague Jess Bidgood reported.

In a moment that could prove more substantive than crudités , Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, stunned debate viewers Tuesday night by saying the federal government shouldn’t be involved in abortion decision-making. But local politicians should.

“Your body, their choice,” Hillary Clinton tweeted with the debate clip she said every voter should see. Others seized on Oz’s utterance for comedy, criticism, and the opportunity to bring back an unforgettable Amy Schumer sketch.

Georgia on my mind

Another week, another abortion allegation in Georgia.

A second woman came forward and said that Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee who wants to ban abortion without exceptions, urged her to have an abortion and paid for it.

According to NPR, this woman, who declined to share her identity out of safety concerns, held a press conference with high-powered attorney Gloria Allred and said she’d had a years-long affair with Walker while he was married. She initially balked at an abortion, she said, but Walker drove her to a clinic and paid for it.

Unlike the first accuser, who said she later went on to have Walker’s child, this woman did not produce a signed check from Walker as a receipt.

The Georgia Senate race is one of the most closely fought contests in the nation, as Walker, the former football star, tries to unseat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock.

Also in Georgia, a trial began Monday in a challenge to the state’s ban on abortions after six weeks.

Alito reclaims the headlines

Months after his draft ruling overturning federal abortion rights rocked the nation, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. commanded our attention again last week — twice. First came the New York Times bombshell from Globe alum John A. Farrell that Alito had assured Senator Edward M. Kennedy in 2005 that he considered Roe v. Wade settled law. In Farrell’s new book, “Ted Kennedy: A Life,” he recounts an exchange with Alito that Kennedy detailed in his diary before Alito’s confirmation hearings, in which Kennedy voted against him. Alito had told him he recognized a right to privacy, Kennedy wrote, according to Farrell’s book.

Then Alito made news by saying that the leak of the majority opinion on abortion made the Supreme Court justices targets for assassination. The draft , published by Politico in May, created a threat that was not just theoretical, he said, but “gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us.”

In other news:

A debate in California is the latest to show that Democrats are dodging the question of whether they support “abortion on demand up until birth.”

That’s the phrasing abortion opponents use to condemn Democrats’ position on abortion, because their policy proposals usually do not specify at what point in gestation abortion rights expire. (Massachusetts state law sets the limit at 24 weeks, with exceptions in certain circumstances).

California’s law relies on the standard of viability set in the Roe v. Wade ruling, which allowed abortion for any reason until the fetus was viable, and then only if the life of either the fetus or patient was in danger. But the constitutional amendment voters are considering in California does not contain the word “viability,” NPR notes. And even among legal scholars, there is no consensus about whether Proposition 1 would eradicate time limits on abortion in California, NPR reports.

My colleague Tal Kopan took another look at how candidates (especially Republicans, and especially on abortion) are shaking the Etch-A-Sketch and revamping their pitches post-primary for the general election.

A Washington Post analysis delved deeper into an idea I’ve been hearing about from political observers — that public sentiment is shifting further in favor of abortion rights as states enact abortion bans without any exceptions. The Post reports that only 11 percent of Republicans say abortion should be illegal in all cases, the same share of Republicans who say abortion should be legal in all cases.

CNN looked at how crisis pregnancy centers that dissuade patients from abortion have snatched public funding from Planned Parenthood and clinics that provide it.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.