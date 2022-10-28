Elderly driver facing charges in Peabody crash

A 39-year-old North Andover woman was flown to a Boston-area hospital after she was struck by a car near a car wash on Route 1 in Peabody Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.

An 82-year-old Danvers man, who was driving a 2021 Chevy Silverado truck, allegedly struck the person, State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis wrote in an e-mail. He is facing a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The woman was standing outside her vehicle at the car wash, when she was struck by another driver, according to WCVB-TV.

State Police were not able to confirm if the woman was standing near the vehicle, describing her only as a pedestrian.

Another vehicle involved in the crash, a 2015 Audi A4, was operated by a 53-year-old Lynn man, according to DeAngelis. The woman, who was a passenger in the Audi, was flown by MedFlight with serious injuries, he said.

An ambulance was “deemed to be too slow” for the severity of her injuries, said DeAngelis.

Her condition was not known late Thursday night.

Officers received a call at 2:36 p.m. informing them someone had been struck by a vehicle at the junction of Route 1 southbound and Interstate 95 , according to DeAngelis.

Officials closed Route 1 southbound near 80 Turnpike Car Wash, located at 80 Newbury St., at 2:52 p.m. to facilitate the landing of a medical helicopter.

State Police patrols, Crash Reconstruction, Crime Scene Services and Peabody EMS were active on the scene until shortly after 3 p.m. All lanes of Route 1 were reopened by 3:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown. No further information was immediately available.





















