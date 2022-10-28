Person arrested after attempts to light customers on fire in Downtown Crossing supermarket

A person was arrested Thursday after allegedly spraying cleaning products on customers at the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. grocery store and attempting to light them on fire, Boston police said.

Boston police said officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of 8 Summer St. around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, where they were informed that the suspect, later identified as Syretta Copeland, 42, of Boston, was allegedly observed “spraying aerosol cleaning products on other customers and then attempting to light that chemical on fire with a handheld lighter.”