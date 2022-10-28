A quarter of Rhode Island’s top local election officials have left since 2020

The next day, a man showed up at the Pastore Youth Center voting site, asking the same question.

PROVIDENCE — A woman walked into an early voting site in Cranston on Wednesday, criticizing elections workers and demanding to know if the city uses voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems.

The short answer is: No, Rhode Island uses Election Systems & Software voting machines. But those inquiries are part of a bigger picture: In 2020, lawyers supporting then-President Donald Trump spread unsubstantiated claims that Dominion had rigged the election, and those conspiracy theories continue to spread as early voting takes place in the midterm elections.

A new Boston Globe series, “Under Siege: Democracy’s front lines in crisis,” details how threats, intimidation, and attempts to sow chaos are driving nonpartisan election administrators from their jobs in droves across the country. Experts worry the rapid loss of key election officials drains the system of institutional knowledge at the very moment election deniers are looking to seize on any mistake to erode public faith in elections.

In Rhode Island, the top election officials in 10 of the state’s 39 cities and towns have left since the 2020 elections, according to Rob Rock, director of elections for the secretary of state’s office.

Some of those 10 retired while others left as a result of changes in administration or elections, Rock said. He’s not aware of anyone who left as a direct result of threats or criticism stemming from the 2020 elections.

“There could be a lot of factors, but the reason is less important than the effect,” Cranston director of elections Nick Lima said. “A quarter of the most senior local election officials in the state left. That is a lot of turnover, a loss of continuity, and we are facing election challenges now that are more difficult than anything we have ever had to face.”

Election officials now must worry about cyberattacks from outside the country, questions about election integrity from within the country, all while coordinating increases in mail ballots and early voting, Lima said.

Rhode Island has not seen the kinds of threats and violence witnessed in other states, but a new documentary, “No Time to Fail,” chronicles the pressures and criticism that local election officials faced in 2020 amid the pandemic and the conspiracy theories fanned by Trump and his supporters.

“People accusing election officials of not having integrity — that weighs heavily on our emotional well-being and professional well-being,” Lima said. “We want to make sure that every voter has the right to [have their] vote upheld, but there are forces working against us.”

He noted that even if Cranston had Dominion voting machines, the baseless claims about election rigging have been debunked.

“It’s our responsibility to try to convince those folks that what we do is correct, accurate, and has integrity,” Lima said. “But that is a tall order to convince folks who have come to believe what they believe.”

With the Nov. 8 general elections fast approaching, Lima said, “We as election officials have a more difficult job than ever before. But we have to meet that challenge. That is our responsibility.”

Since 2020, the top election officials have left in Bristol, Central Falls, Lincoln, Narragansett, New Shoreham, Smithfield, Tiverton, Warren, Warwick, and West Warwick.

One of those officials — former Smithfield town clerk Carol Aquilante — said she worked for the town for 34 years, so she was at the right age and at the right point in her career to step aside. But she said the last presidential election was a factor in her decision to retire in December 2020.

The 2020 election “was a really tough year — the worst year ever,” Aquilante said. “Retirement is not something you decide overnight, but an election like that helped me to make the decision because of the volume of work.”

Election officials were handling far more mail ballots and early voting amid the pandemic, she said. “All the changes were to benefit voters, but they were an extra burden,” she said.

Those changes made some voters anxious, wondering if their votes were really being counted, Aquilante said. While she never received threats, she recalled a voter accusing her of favoring Democrats. She is unaffiliated.

“Some voters were not always happy to do what they were doing and the answers you would give them,” Aquilante said. “Everything was like a conspiracy of some sort, which wasn’t the case. I would reassure them and say, ‘The Board of Elections and the secretary of state’s office do not work that way. You’ve got to have faith in the State of Rhode Island.’ "

This year, she is working part-time for the North Providence board of canvassers, and she said people seem less anxious about voting now.

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, a Democrat, said she has not heard of the kinds of threats and harassment of local election officials that have been reported in other states. But, she said, “There is a national narrative that you can’t escape.”

The “No Time to Fail” documentary illustrates “the stress level that people go through as they are trying to do their jobs in a world where national media networks and internet companies are profiting from the partisanship,” Gorbea said. “You can’t escape this national shouting match.”

Whether local officials are leaving because of their age or because of public criticism, she said those national dynamics make it harder to recruit nonpartisan officials to carry out the nitty-gritty work of holding elections.

“What has really become problematic is the enemy within — this constant lying about the process and election outcomes that sows doubt in people’s minds as to whether there is integrity in our democracy,” Gorbea said.

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said that regardless of why local election officials are leaving, “It’s always a bad thing when you lose a lot of institutional knowledge, particularly because we are now in an environment where there is heightened scrutiny on election officials and mistakes get magnified.”

He noted, for example, that Warwick officials recently apologized because ballots contained the name of a City Council Ward 5 seat candidate who failed to return nomination papers with the required number of signatures.

While Rhode Island has not seen major threats against election officials, Marion noted “No Time to Fail” showed the hostile messages voters sent in with mail ballot applications. And, he said, “We are not immune to the misinformation and disinformation that has flooded the information environment.”

Marion said future election officials can build public trust by being transparent about the election process and highlighting measures to ensure accurate vote counts, such as risk-limiting audits. “Rhode Island can continue to build on its history of evidence-based elections, which start with hand-marked paper ballots and include post-election audits,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.