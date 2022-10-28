This Marblehead resident’s ‘colossal’ Halloween displays would make Hollywood jealous. Here’s what’s in store this year.

Like magic, these detailed projects seemingly appear overnight, often taking over part of his driveway. They beckon fans of the spooky season from both far and wide to get a closer look at what the architect’s been cooking up in his studio.

A ghostly skeleton of an elderly man walking with a cane, his back hunched and foot midstride. A dragon with its head resting on the frame of the front door of his Marblehead home, smoke billowing from its flared nostrils. A looming ghost ship with an entrancing view of the mystical ocean once you step inside.

Whether you see them while in the neighborhood or scrolling through social media, Thomas Saltsman’s intricate and towering Halloween projects are hard to miss.

The inspiration behind the viral sensations dates back nearly two decades, when Saltsman was tasked with transforming a hallway at his daughters’ school into a themed display for a Halloween fundraiser. From pillaging pirates to wizards from Harry Potter, the school exhibits kept getting “bigger and bigger and bigger” each year, said Saltsman, who has a background working in theater.

In the years since, the props have grown beyond imagination, spilling out of the school and into his personal life. Now, they take center stage outside his doorstep, must-see North Shore attractions perfectly timed for when Halloween creeps up.

With a handy team of volunteers, Saltsman begins building his projects in his garage in early September. But the final — and highly-anticipated — reveal doesn’t come until just days before children go trick-or-treating.

The Globe caught up with Saltsman to get a sneak peek of what ghastly spectacle people can expect to see blooming from his residence this year, and what goes into crafting these supernatural sights.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tom Saltsman poses for a portrait inside his 2022 Halloween installation, which depicts Egyptian Goddess Meretseger guarding a tomb inside of her coils. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

What helps to make these attractions special?

There’s kind of an element of things appearing. I’m more about this sense that something has appeared rather than it’s a set. The dragon looked like it just kind of landed from the sky, like the spaceship [I made another year]. Or the ghost ship was kind of brought in by a high tide. These are all kinds of elements like that. And this [year’s] is kind of the same thing. The more it can kind of interact with the house and the garage, the better.

I would say the colossal scale is always something that’s captivating. People seem to love when these things are kind of moving.

What can we expect from the upcoming project?

It’s basically an Egyptian theme. It’s something I really wanted to do because they’re so rich with all kinds of mysterious and interesting things, and it can be incredibly colorful. I really wanted to do that pre-COVID. When COVID hit, I just came to the conclusion that I didn’t really want people coming on the property, so that’s when I did the gorilla and the walking man.

There’s a lot of possibilities when you think about Egypt. There’s lots of ruins and there’s Sphinx and pyramids, and there’s all of the stereotypical things, but I kind of wanted to take this more in the direction of the mythology of Egypt. My creature is still a creature, but it’s essentially a god or goddess, and the goddess happens to be a not very commonly known goddess, but she is a cobra-headed goddess that relates to protecting tombs. And therein lies the kind of secret world that she will essentially take you into.

A passageway is seen inside Tom Saltsman’s 2022 Halloween installation which depicts the Egyptian Cobra Goddess Meretseger, who guards a tomb inside of her coils. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

What went into the planning and construction for the Egyptian theme?

It’s a lot of elements from other years. There’s kind of constructed perspectives and there’s kind of this surprise. I think most people don’t realize that there is an interior element to this. They just think this is another thing in the driveway and so, with that, what I create in the driveway still has to have some interest and not feel like it’s repetitive. And then I like to explore with ideas about things I can do with movement that are kind of interesting and captivating.

There are all different kinds of materials in these. I generally start months in advance looking through dumpsters and projects to see what’s extra and scrap. We have our own wood shop so we have materials that go through there.

Tom Saltsman worked on this year’s Halloween installation which depicts the Egyptian Cobra Goddess Meretseger, who guards a tomb inside of her coils. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

How big is this year’s project?

This is probably shorter than the gorilla, but not by much. I mean, the tip of this thing, it has like a decorative top to it that goes up for at least 25 feet or something like that — or 20, maybe 23 feet. The bulk of this thing is sitting at about 80 feet. Then it has a series of coils that are all unraveled in front of the garage, and then it takes over the entire interior — the interior of the garage had to be all built out.

What does the inside of this year’s exhibit look like?

I like that there’s actually a story to it. Meretseger, which is the name of the goddess that I built, was a goddess that represents silence, and the desert, and death. She was the guardian of tombs in the Valley of the Kings. As the guardian of the tombs, it was just — every tomb was robbed, basically. It was just an ongoing thing that went on. They kind of ended up using the Valley of the Kings to hide a lot of the tombs because people were just robbing them all the time. And even there, they were robbed as well. So this god was the protector of tombs. By entering her coils, you enter into the world of what she protects. And so that inner world is a tomb.

Tom Saltsman’s 2022 Halloween installation depicts the Egyptian Cobra Goddess Meretseger, who guards a tomb inside of her coils. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Do you think this project will stand out from the rest?

They’re all pretty different. You don’t want to be like the “Seinfeld” episode that people wish they stopped making the show. It’s a little hard that way. It’s a little overwhelming for me, too, because it’s a lot of work. But this one’s pretty good.

I’m just making things that I like to make. I’m glad people get to see it and and are excited about it. I think that’s incredible. It’s amazing how broad and how far-reaching this can be.

Cynthia Ezeh, of Nahant, stopped to take a photo of Tom Saltsman’s Halloween installation. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

