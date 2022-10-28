fb-pixel Skip to main content
Verizon-Nexstar blackout ends, restoring Channel 12 to Fios customers in R.I.

The flagship WPRI channel was out for almost two weeks during negotiations between Verizon and WPRI parent company Nexstar. A multi-year agreement has been reached, Verizon said.

By Brian Amaral Globe Staff,Updated October 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
During the blackout that began Oct. 15, Verizon Fios TV customers who wanted to tune into Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts’ Channel 12 for Jeopardy!, CBS’ slate of NFL games, or 12 News’ 5 p.m. newscast weremet with a blue wall of text instead.Brian Amaral

PROVIDENCE — Verizon Fios customers are able to watch Channel 12 again after the telecom giant came to a new distribution agreement with WPRI parent company Nexstar.

The blackout had lasted since Oct. 15, affecting Channel 12′s lineup like Jeopardy!, the 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and NFL games on Sunday. Some 12 News programming was available on other Nexstar-affiliated channels, but the flagship WPRI channel was out for almost two weeks. WPRI, based in East Providence, serves Rhode Island and southeastern New England. Verizon pays Nexstar to air its content for Fios TV viewers, and the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a new contract, leading to the blackout.

“Verizon and Nexstar have agreed on a new, multi-year distribution agreement,” Verizon spokeswoman Caroline Brooks said. “We’re pleased that our customers’ programming will be restored and that we can continue delivering content they enjoy.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.

