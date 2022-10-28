Verizon-Nexstar blackout ends, restoring Channel 12 to Fios customers in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — Verizon Fios customers are able to watch Channel 12 again after the telecom giant came to a new distribution agreement with WPRI parent company Nexstar.

The blackout had lasted since Oct. 15, affecting Channel 12′s lineup like Jeopardy!, the 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and NFL games on Sunday. Some 12 News programming was available on other Nexstar-affiliated channels, but the flagship WPRI channel was out for almost two weeks. WPRI, based in East Providence, serves Rhode Island and southeastern New England. Verizon pays Nexstar to air its content for Fios TV viewers, and the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a new contract, leading to the blackout.