What drives someone to buy a 12-foot skeleton? Or several?

He had stationed himself in front of his rival/inspiration’s yard, a crime-scene detective taking inventory. Two 12-foot skeletons. Another 12-foot skeleton, this one with a crazed pumpkin for a head. A 9½-foot animatronic werewolf — one of two breakout stars of Halloween 2022. And the hovering witch, this season’s other breakout star — unless you’re Chad White.

“The only thing he has over me is the 12-foot witch,” White said.

Red Sox versus Yankees. Wile E. Coyote versus the Road Runner. And in Melrose, Chad White, a firefighter and the owner of an exterior cleaning firm, versus a man whose last name he doesn’t know — and who has no idea that he’s even in a competition. Over Halloween decor.

“They say it’s 12 feet,” he said dismissively, “but that’s only if the hat is standing up straight.”

If you’ve driven around lately, perhaps you’ve noticed what can be described, technically, as ridiculously tall Halloween decorations. The situation started in 2020, when The Home Depot unleashed a 12-foot skeleton, and, this being America, the roughly $300 prop promptly went viral, sparked wait lists and a black market, and, in turn, led to additional, super-sized offerings.

Decorators who once could once feel proud of a lawn full of buckets of brains, grim reapers, bats, fog-emitting crypts, and moaning zombies, now yearn for — nay, need — towering statement pieces.

“It’s a way to announce that a ‘Halloween Person’ lives here,” said Heather Walsh, who inflated her 12-foot ghost before October even started when she moved to a new street in Brookline. “I couldn’t hold myself back.”

What is a Halloween person? Here’s one definition: someone who sees a 70-pound, $379, “Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton with LifeEyes(TM)” that takes two adults to assemble and is the height of Vin Diesel standing on top of Chris Evans (or visa-versa), and who does not think, “Where will I store this?” or “Is this a good use of $379?” — or even, on a more fundamental level, “Why” — but instead wonders whether there’s a way around Home Depot’s “one per order” limit.

In a world of technological marvels, the tall decorations spark joy just by being tall. People with huge props say it’s not uncommon to look out their window and see people live-streaming or posing for selfies, or to hear from parents that the kids begged them to take the long way home so they could pass by the house.

Creating a stage set confers local status, to be sure, but it’s not pressure free. In Medford, Ron Seccareccio, a 49-year-old electrician, is already worrying about his legacy, and where he can donate his collection, much of it homemade, when, in his words, “I get to the point where I can’t do this anymore.”

“This” involves about 40 hours of work — assembling, lighting, bracing — that starts in early October and builds to an exhausting but exhilarating Halloween-day marathon when he brings out his higher-end animatronics and other props that wouldn’t survive weeks outdoors.

On a recent weekday — before Seccareccio added the final touches — his yard was so dense with creative and gruesome horrors that even though he considers his Home Depot 12-foot skeletons “game changers,” they were almost the least of it.

There was a flying ghost on a wire, a towering nasty pumpkin head atop a black cape with handcuffs and chains, a grim mummy scarecrow, a sign that read, “House of Horrors Visitors Welcome,” with the “Welcome” crossed out and replaced by the word “dead,” assorted skulls, and so forth.

“I try to keep it classy,” Seccareccio said. “I don’t want kids to have nightmares.”

Spending weeks outside building a personal theme park is a nice way to get to know the neighbors, of course. But thanks to the proliferation of tall-decor specific Facebook groups, you can also meet tens of thousands of like-minded people nationwide.

“It’s a supportive community,” said Daisy Hugenberger, half of a Roslindale couple that owns two 12-footers (a skeleton and a witch) among many, many other props — all of which have been lovingly captured in a dramatic, six-minute drone video (shot by husband Chris).

Facebook group members can turn to each other for sympathy, she said, when wind or vandals strike, and also for technical assistance with, say, the challenge of getting a skeleton’s femur to fit into its hip socket.

“Is it just me or does our phantom looks [sic] like he’s leaning forward too much?” read a posting in one Facebook affinity group. “Please help, my werewolf will not raise his head when he howls, any ideas why?” read another.

There’s also another problem, and alas, it’s common: limited buildable space. Chad White, the guy in Melrose, has bought, and continues to buy, so many decorations that his yard can’t comfortably accommodate even one more tombstone.

He could stop accumulating. But please. He has a better idea. “I’ve thought about approaching neighbors to ask if I can decorate their lawns,” he said.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.