Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ during break-in of their San Francisco home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” early Friday morning when someone broke into their San Francisco home, Pelosi’s office said in a statement.
Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital and “is expected to make a full recovery,” said the statement from Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the House Speaker.
Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.
“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” the statement continued.
This breaking news story will be updated.
