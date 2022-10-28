Communities hit a maddening lag from the DPU in green energy bids

Andover is yet another community whose community choice aggregation application has been held up by the DPU, for 16 months. Why the slow-motion review process? Is it possible that the DPU is essentially blocking approval due to pressure from the big utilities and the fossil-fuel industry?

Thank you for Sabrina Shankman’s front-page coverage of the unconscionable situation with the state Department of Public Utilities’ delays to approve more than 31 communities’ municipal aggregation applications ( “Seeing red over bids for green energy,” Oct. 17).

If New Hampshire and Rhode Island are able to review and approve their municipal aggregation applications in under 60 days, why is the Massachusetts agency unable to do the same?

The Globe should investigate this horrendous delay and so should the state auditor and state attorney general. These programs can save residents money on their electric bills or allow residents to source their electricity from more renewable sources. Starting Nov. 1, Andover residents and businesses face huge rate hikes through National Grid.

Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents are affected in communities whose energy aggregation applications are languishing at the DPU.

Mary Pritchard

Andover





Next governor should take a hard look at how DPU controls our energy supply

Thanks to Sabrina Shankman for highlighting how the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities is obstructing communities that are trying to move to renewable energy. We hear from these communities that many of the DPU’s so-called concerns revolve around, for example, trivial changes in wording, with long lag times in responses from the agency.

The DPU, an unelected, unaccountable, hard-to-access body, has significant control of our energy supply in many ways. The agency is generally friendlier to utilities than the public good. Our next governor must appoint commissioners who are more willing to address the climate crisis.

Susan Donaldson

Northampton