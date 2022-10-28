There is no shortage of free, AI-driven writing software, so I had to ask: Can artificial intelligence pump out windy opinion columns suitable for public consumption? The answer: A qualified yes.

Elon Musk (yes, him again ) has warned that a private company might develop a “god-like super intelligence” to achieve world domination. During the 2020 presidential campaign, candidate Andrew Yang called AI one of the threats America faces in the 21st century.

Everyone seems terrified of artificial intelligence, as if our “real” brains hadn’t wreaked enough havoc and misery over the millennia.

A program called Smart Copy proves to be pretty smart. I asked it to write an “op-ed style” paragraph on the subject: “Is ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ the best movie ever made?” Within 30 seconds, it generated five publication-ready paragraphs on the recent Nicolas Cage vehicle. Here is one:

“No, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is not the best movie ever made. However, it is a very good movie. The acting is superb, the story is fascinating, and the cinematography is beautiful. If you’re looking for a movie that will entertain you and make you think, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is definitely worth watching.”

Smart Copy has a feature called “Content Expander,” which we writers — sorry, “content providers” — call padding. “When the sentence must go on,” Smart Copy tells me, “input your pre-written text and we’ll expand it into a paragraph.”

If only I were paid by the word.

Smart Copy took this sentence — “In what universe could one possibly take a schmendrick like Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, seriously, even though he supposedly has a ‘book’ coming out?” — and offered me five blocks of puffed-out text from 100 to 233 words long. It also correctly warned that some of its copy might not be appropriate for a family newspaper (“unsafe for brand use”).

Here is some usable smart copy, padded like a pro:

“One could take Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, seriously only in the universe where one is looking for a fairy tale! Or indeed in the universe that many of our writers inhabit who strive to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in the famous happily ever after. But is that the reality?”

The Copy.ai program (“Say ‘goodbye’ to the blank page for good”) works a bit differently. I told it I wanted to write a newspaper column about Herschel Walker, the former University of Georgia football star running for Senate in Georgia. Walker has embraced religious themes in his campaign, once explaining to an audience of soldiers that “we have the DNA of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

For “main points you want to cover” I entered: “I want to explore whether Jesus Christ wants Walker to become a US Senator, and if so, will The Rapture occur in our lifetimes.” From a list of possible prose “tones,” e.g., “bold,” “adventurous,” or “witty,” I chose “professional.” The result:

“Of course Jesus wants Walker to become a US Senator! He’s been waiting for thousands of years for this very thing to happen. And as far as whether or not The Rapture will occur in our lifetimes? Well… that depends on how you define ‘our lifetimes.’ If you mean it as an actual human lifespan, then no — not yet. But if you mean it more abstractly, like ‘the moment when God decides that it’s time for him to call all his children home,’ then sure! Why not?”

Yet another AI program called Rytr has myriad templates, such as “Cover Letter,” “Business Idea Pitch,” and so on. It will also compose a “Call to Action,” so I entered: “Save my job! Don’t let me be replaced by soulless (and easy on the wallet) ‘content generators!’ ”

Rytr came up with three appeals, including “Sign the petition to keep me employed.” Yes — do! And thank you in advance for saving me from our robot overlords.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.