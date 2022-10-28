Watchful, hopeful as Gulf of Maine floating wind project advances

Re “Far offshore, a floating colossus to catch the wind” (Page A1, Oct. 16): We are watching the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s progress in understanding offshore wind impacts in the Gulf of Maine and working with other advocates to ensure that the leasing process protects wildlife and the environment.

The Environmental League of Massachusetts is a founding member of New England for Offshore Wind, a regional coalition of businesses, associations, environmental and justice organizations, academic institutions, and labor unions seeking responsible offshore wind development.

We support a transparent process and are encouraged by the bureau’s demonstrated commitment to improve processes. A collaborative offshore wind strategy helps ensure that the clean energy transition provides high-quality jobs, including for our unionized workforce; reduces pollution; and improves health outcomes, especially in vulnerable communities.