Join the discussion: Finding a sense of home where I didn’t expect, just when I needed it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I almost never have a clear plan mapped out before I get on a plane. I know where I’m supposed to be going and some idea of when the flight’s supposed to board. Beyond that, I just hope I land safely and get to see something cool and spend time with people I care about.
But sometimes — when I’m lucky — I find myself in a place I didn’t plan to visit, receiving a gift I didn’t expect.
I know because that’s what happened to me at a streetwear shop, of all things, in downtown Kansas City, of all places.
Advertisement
Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.