Join the discussion: With winter on the way, this rancher is worried about bulls’ testicles

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. — TLC wisely warned against chasing waterfalls, but what about wind farms? Dozens of towering wind turbines on the horizon in eastern Kansas proved impossible to ignore, so, taking a dusty road off Interstate 35, we tried to find them.

We did, and they were turbines all right. But far more interesting was the rancher we discovered along the way, a cheerful guy named Jim Neis, whose herd of 50 cattle had endured an uncommonly hot summer on several hundred acres nearby.