No TVs and velvet-red walls: Jazz plays 365 days a year at the Green Lady Lounge

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated October 28, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Tyrone Clark played bass with his trio at the Green Lady Lounge, where musicians perform original compositions.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was only 7 p.m. and the suit-and-tied Tyrone Clark Trio was already doing its thing at the Green Lady Lounge. The cocktail bar bills itself as the home of continuous live jazz, and that’s no joke. The doors open every day — all 365 of them — and don’t close until 3 a.m.

The Green Lady would be hopping later, but as Clark’s muscular fingers walked the neck of his stand-up bass, the place was mostly empty, with just a few folks huddled in booths or nursing drinks at the bar. I ordered a Rieger’s, a Kansas City bourbon that tastes of corn bread, caramel, and cigar smoke, and took a seat.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.