Celtics can’t put away Cavaliers, who get 82 points from their backcourt in overtime win

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had 32 points apiece for the Celtics (3-2), but they were outshined by Mitchell and LeVert, who each had 41. Boston lost despite shooting 51.2 percent from the field, and questions about the defense that was so dominant last season will now reemerge.

On Friday night, in a wild game filled with big leads and bigger swings, the Celtics were unable to slow down Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert, and they were unable to overcome their own costly turnovers, as Cleveland seized a 132-123 overtime win at TD Garden.

The Cavaliers have been one of the NBA’s most impressive teams over the first two weeks of the season as they continue to push forward despite the absence of All-Star guard Darius Garland.

The Celtics overcame an early 13-point deficit to roar ahead by 15 points, but their execution down the stretch was flawed.

After the Cavaliers charged back to tie the score, the Celtics took a 112-108 lead on a pair of Derrick White free throws with three minutes left in regulation. Mitchell pulled the Cavs within two with a layup at the 1:51 mark, and Levert grabbed an offensive rebound on a Mitchell miss and hit a 3-pointer with 1:10 left to give Cleveland a 113-112 lead.

After Smart was called for a travel, Mitchell missed a tough pull-up and Malcolm Brogdon saved the ball from going out of bounds, igniting a fast-break that ended with a Brown layup that gave put the Celtics ahead, 114-113, with 28 seconds left. Jarrett Allen was fouled inside and hit one of two free throws, but Tatum’s potential game-winner at the buzzer was an airball, forcing overtime.

The Cavaliers pushed ahead early in the extra session and led, 121-116, when Mitchell hit a runner with 3:26 left. Brown answered with a 3-pointer and an emphatic one-handed slam as he was fouled.

But he missed the free throw before LeVert scored five consecutive points for Cleveland. With Boston trailing, 126-123, it committed turnovers on consecutive possessions — Boston had 19 in the game — before LeVert finished off the Celtics with a 3-pointer.

Observations from the game:

▪ With Grant Williams sidelined due to a one-game suspension and Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari both out with injuries, Boston’s frontcourt was quite thin. At the start, Cleveland’s towering duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley gave the Celtics issues inside. But Boston coach Joe Mazzulla got productive minutes out of its bench, with Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh, and Blake Griffin all providing some resistance.

In the second quarter the Celtics decided to negate any size advantage with speed. Brown led the way, with several impressive drives and crafty finishes.

▪ The first quarter was a bit of a slog, with 20 total fouls. The referees set the tone with a few marginal calls early, and then they essentially had to call all of them to keep it even. But it made for an ugly watch. According to ESPN, it was the first time since 2000 that two teams committed 10 fouls apiece in an opening quarter. Yuck.

▪ The good news for the Celtics was that the early trips to the line seemed to ignite an attacking mentality for Tatum and Brown. They combined to take 14 first-half free throws. Tatum’s dominant start to this season rolled on in the first half. He continues to play freely and within the offense and is finding the right mix of 3-pointers and tough drives. He had 24 first-half points.

▪ Marcus Smart’s shot selection was questionable, but he was the catalyst for two of Boston’s best offensive sequences to close quarters.

With 32 seconds left in the first quarter and the Celtics inbounding from the far baseline, Smart let the ball roll and hurried up court seeking a two-for-one opportunity . The amount of time left put it right on the edge of a good choice, but Smart efficiently raced and missed a layup that Vonleh rebounded and dunked. After a Cleveland miss with 4.8 seconds left, Smart grabbed the rebound dashed up court to feed Sam Hauser, who hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Then, in the third, the Cavs took a 95-94 lead on a Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer when Smart drilled a 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds left, setting up another two-for-one. After a Cedi Osman 3-pointer rattled out, Smart grabbed the rebound and fired a full-court pass to a streaking Derrick White for a layup.

▪ The first half was essentially a reversal of Boston’s loss to the Bulls on Monday in which its early lead was wiped away and the game turned into a rout. The Cavaliers led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter before the Celtics charged back and closed the half with a massive run to take a 75-62 lead to the break. Boston made 65.8 percent of its shots in the first half.

▪ The Celtics could have finished off the Cavs with a strong start to the third. Instead, they set the tone with two misses in awkward isolation situations before Tatum committed a charge and Brown dribbled the ball off his leg. It was a surprising lapse given how crisp Boston looked over the first two quarters, and that slow start was a big reason Cleveland surged back and briefly took the lead.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.