Cross-country: At Newburyport, longtime coach Don Hennigar sets the tone at the start of the season with a solemn touchstone moment

In 2001, Landreth died suddenly while training in California from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the same condition that afflicted Reggie Lewis and marathon runner Ryan Shay . But Hennigar remembers Landreth for what he helped bring to life at Newburyport: a profound sense of community that has continued to strengthen in his 37-year tenure at the school.

At the start of every season, Don Hennigar takes his Newburyport cross-country teams out to a monument stone on their home course at Maudslay Park that memorializes Travis Landreth . He tells the story of Landreth, a 1994 Newburyport graduate and star runner who went on to greatness at UConn and with US junior national teams.

“Everybody is important, and that’s how Trav felt, too — if you were on the team and you loved to run, then he was 100 percent behind you, no matter what speed you were at,” Hennigar said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but there is something about, if everybody’s on the same page, there’d be an energy on a team that goes from top to bottom.”

Newburyport has become a model of success since Hennigar took the helm. The boys’ and girls’ teams have combined for 28 Cape Ann League titles, 18 Mass. divisional titles and four state championships. The Clippers have sent at least one team to the All-State meet in 25 straight seasons, and with both the boys and girls unbeaten in the Cape Ann League this fall, that streak figures to keep rolling.

“It is really cool to have a very well-known team with a big reputation that’s very good,” senior Bradford Duchesne said. “It’s very motivating, I think for everyone, to run fast.”

Hennigar’s dynastic run took a healthy dose of fate to even get started. He ran cross-country and track

at Masconomet (Class of 1970), but also went on to play hockey at Ithaca College (’74). Hennigar then coached track at Ipswich and JV hockey at North Shore Vocational before arriving at Newburyport — as an assistant hockey and track coach — in 1985.

Don Hennigar, who had also coached hockey, had an opportunity to coach cross-country in Exeter, N.H., in 1988 but when Newburyport immediately came with an offer to coach its cross-country team, Hennigar accepted and has made the trails his sole focus since 1988. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

But he wanted to coach cross-country. Hennigar accepted a job at Exeter, N.H., in 1987, but just as he was preparing to leave Newburyport, a position suddenly opened up with the Clippers, and he adjusted course. Hennigar spent a year coaching both cross-country and hockey before turning to the trails entirely in 1988.

“I really, really enjoyed coaching cross-country and track,” he said. “I really, really enjoyed it, so I looked down the road and said, ‘I think I’d rather be in that world than in the hockey world.’”

Hennigar learned that building a perennial cross-country contender requires just as much buy-in from the coach as the runners. It’s easy to capitalize on short-term success with an influx of talent — to consistently churn out accolades takes constant effort.

“You have to spend the time to do the job correctly,” he said. “And that’s true in any coaching position, I’m sure. But the kids know that if you spend the time and take the time and do the extra stuff . . . that’s what builds the program. That’s what builds the character of the program.”

Newburyport’s legacy has extended to this year. Both boys’ and girls’ teams reside in the Globe Top 20 and are coming off of second-place finishes at the Dick Atkinson Invitational in Westfield. Duchesne prevailed in the boys’ varsity 5K (16:05) and has spent four years growing in the Clippers’ running community.

“When I was a freshman, I never thought I would be high up on the team,” he said. “I was obviously very far behind the best people that year, but still, I think it was cool to see how good the team was, and it definitely made me want to be part of it and continue that.”

Newburyport cross-country coach Don Hennigar converses with senior standout Hailey LaRosa about the upcoming state divisional title meet during a recent practice on Thursday. ““There are a lot of coaches that are just yelling at you from the side. He’s talking to you, and he’s telling you what you need to do," LaRosa said. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Duchesne and girls’ senior standout Hailey LaRosa recall some of Hennigar’s iconic training exercises. They include the “Essential” workout, which includes grueling 1.5-mile tempo runs and a 4x400 finish, as well as the “Dice” workout, in which runners roll dice to determine the intensity of their next trek.

LaRosa appreciates how Hennigar can offer detailed instruction while uplifting her on race day.

“He’s going to make you feel better when you’re racing,” she said. “There are a lot of coaches that are just yelling at you from the side. He’s talking to you, and he’s telling you what you need to do [and] how you’re going to do it.”

LaRosa is a four-year runner for the Clippers. She’s learned Landreth’s story and watched other runners absorb his legacy, which goes hand in hand with Hennigar.

“Everyone’s goals are kind of around [Landreth’s] beliefs and what he did as a person,” LaRosa said. “[Hennigar] always tells us [that] everything he does today, it’s all based off of Trav, and I think that’s true.”

Setting the pace

▪ The Barnstable boys capped a 6-0 regular season Tuesday with their 17-42 victory against Dennis-Yarmouth. On Friday, they took first in the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division championship meet at Martha’s Vineyard with 44 points.

Coach Dave Faszewski said that numbers were down this year to about 16 runners, but he has watched the fall success light a spark in his young squad.

“It’s very exciting for our team,” Faszewski said. “We haven’t had a perfect season in, I think, probably six or seven years . . . It’s been super exciting because I’ve gotten a lot of young kids that are really stepping up, and they’re super coachable.”

Junior Jaxson Merrill and Jeremy Bullock have formed a solid 1-2 punch and tied for first in Tuesday’s dual meet (16:57 5K). Bullock is the older brother of Barnstable sophomore star Ava Bullock, but Jeremy has been making a name in his own right.

“Jeremy races as mature as anybody I’ve ever seen because he just has so much experience,” Faszewski said. “He trains, he pays a lot of attention to what his heart rate is, and he’s sensitive to what his body signals are telling him.”

▪ Oliver Ames senior Ryan Sarney has committed to run in college at Northeastern. Waltham’s Brendan Wilder also committed to Stonehill, and Peabody standout Logan Tracia is bound for Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

▪ This week’s MSTCA race is the District E Central Mass. Cross-Country championships, at Gardner Municipal Golf Course. The race is open to Division 2 and 3 schools, and will serve as a preview for the Division 3 state qualifier on Nov. 12.

Meets to watch

Saturday, Bay State Conference boys’ championship meet, 11 a.m. — No. 3 Brookline, No. 4 Newton North, No. 8 Natick and No. 11 Wellesley are all competing in this meet, along with Framingham star Sam Burgess and Weymouth standout David Manfredi.

Saturday, Bay State Conference girls’ championship meet, 11 a.m. — Ranked teams abound and descend on Wrentham Development Center: No. 2 Brookline, No. 5 Wellesley, No. 9 Needham, No. 11 Newton North, and No. 12 Weymouth.

Saturday, Cape Ann League boys’ championship meet, 2 p.m. — No. 19 Newburyport is the favorite to win the afternoon meet at Wrentham Development Center.

Saturday, Hockomock League girls’ championship meet, 9 a.m. — Sixth-ranked Oliver Ames should put on a show at Wrentham Development Center.

Saturday, Merrimack Valley Conference boys’ championship meet, 9 a.m. — No. 5 Lowell and No. 7 North Andover should be an exciting matchup to watch within this meet at Chelmsford High.

Monday, MVADA state vocational championship meet, 2 p.m. — Division 3 Runner of the Year Madelyn Germain of Norfolk Aggie is a name to watch in this meet at Wrentham Development Center.