Dave Dombrowski clarifies his feelings about the Red Sox, declaring he wants Boston ‘in the past’

In September 2019, Dombrowski was fired less than 11 months after winning 119 games and the World Series.

It almost always ends badly for Boston baseball figures. And we can surely include former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in that.

It’s still amazing when you think about it. And the announcement of his dismissal came in old-timey cut-throat fashion. A midnight surprise, minutes after a Sunday night loss to the Yankees, while the Patriots were unfurling a championship banner and beating the Steelers at Gillette on “Sunday Night Football.”

For more than three years, Dombrowski has taken the high road, eschewing opportunities to gloat while the Sox finished last twice. Now that he’s brought his Phillies to the World Series, he’s admitting hard feelings about his final Boston days.

“I don’t think I was treated right,” Dombrowski told Bob Nightengale of USA Today earlier this week. “It hurt. It didn’t end the way I hoped or was handled.”

Oooh. Some truth. Good stuff there.

In the hours before the first game of the 118th World Series, I reached out to Phillies publicist Kevin Gregg — formerly with the Red Sox — seeking to talk with Dombrowski.

“Dave is happy to talk with you,” Gregg said, “but he doesn’t want to talk about Boston. He wants to put Boston in the past.”

In a 10-minute one-on-one with Dombrowski in the Phillies dugout Friday, I did my best to honor the request.

But I just had to go there …. to make sure we’re clear.

I read Dombrowski his own words.

“Sure, that’s accurate,” he said.

And you stand by it?

“Yes, and I told [Nightengale] I didn’t really want that to be the story. He brought it up more than I did. I really don’t have anything to say about it. I’m not there any more. They make the decisions that they make and you just go on from there.

“We won three divisions, then had 84 wins. I’m proud of what we did in Boston.

“You cannot believe the number of texts and emails I get from people in the Boston front office and within the Boston organization congratulating us. I’ve still got a lot of friends there, so it’s great.”

Dombrowski is the man who hired Alex Cora to manage the Red Sox. He’s been accused of strip-mining the team (”I don’t think that’s accurate at all”) but most of the “prospects” that today’s Bloominati cite as the Sox “future” were drafted and/or signed by Dombrowski. This includes Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, Jarren Duran, Kutter Crawford, and Tanner Houck.

“I still keep track,” Dombrowski acknowledged. “That’s just natural. And I have a lot of lifelong friends now.”

Is John Henry one of of those?

“No.”

Dombrowski said he has not spoken with Henry, owner of both the Red Sox and Boston Globe Media Partners, since the night he was fired.

It must be tempting to take a victory lap. The Red Sox are 208-206 (including playoffs) with those two last-place finishes since Dombrowski was fired on Sept. 8, 2019. Meanwhile, Dombrowski has the Phillies in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Advertisement

Phillies owner John Middleton spoke to USA Today about his pitch to hire Dombrowski and made no effort to make the Red Sox look better:

“The biggest thing was that he needed to be reassured, having been burned in Boston. When you win the 2018 World Series title, and you’re fired the following August, you can’t go through that process and have it not affect you psychologically and emotionally. Dave needed to know that he wasn’t going to walk into a situation where I was going to flip on him. … I told him, ‘You have a lot of latitude here.’

“I’m prepared to lose money. I’m prepared to lose a lot of money. I just want to win.”

Dombrowski is the first baseball executive to lead four franchises to the Fall Classic, and has a chance to be the first to win a World Series for three different cities. Whether these Phillies win or not, he is going to Cooperstown.

As Bob Lobel would say, “Why can’t we get GMs like that?”

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.