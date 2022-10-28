EMass cross-country: With her win in the Tri-Valley League girls’ championship 5K (17:43.6), Holliston’s Carmen Luisi headlines the Runners of the Week

Abigail Kelly, Newburyport — The junior was the highest EMass finisher at the Dick Atkinson Invitational with her 19:24.0 5K on Saturday.

Rithikh Prakash, Burlington — The senior broke his brother’s home course record with a 15:12 time in the Red Devils’ dual meet win against Melrose on Tuesday.

MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Holliston's Carmen Luisi headlines the Runners of the Weeks after winning the Tri-Valley League championship girls' 5K in 19:43.6.

Elijah Monteiro, Dartmouth — The junior edged out the field in Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference boys’ championship meet with his 16:53.8 5K.

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The 2021 Division 2 Runner of the Year cruised to a win in the Tri-Valley League girls’ championship race with her 5K time of 17:43.6.

Andrew McConnell, Norton — The junior’s 15:53.3 was good enough to win the Tri-Valley League boys’ championship 5K race on Saturday.

Camden Strandberg, Bridgewater-Raynham — A freshman, Strandberg triumphed in the Southeastern Conference championship 5K on Wednesday by running a 19:23.4.