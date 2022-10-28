EMass cross-country: With her win in the Tri-Valley League girls’ championship 5K (17:43.6), Holliston’s Carmen Luisi headlines the Runners of the Week

Rithikh Prakash, Burlington — The senior broke his brother’s home course record with a 15:12 time in the Red Devils’ dual meet win against Melrose on Tuesday.
Abigail Kelly, Newburyport — The junior was the highest EMass finisher at the Dick Atkinson Invitational with her 19:24.0 5K on Saturday.
Elijah Monteiro, Dartmouth — The junior edged out the field in Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference boys’ championship meet with his 16:53.8 5K.
Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The 2021 Division 2 Runner of the Year cruised to a win in the Tri-Valley League girls’ championship race with her 5K time of 17:43.6.
Andrew McConnell, Norton — The junior’s 15:53.3 was good enough to win the Tri-Valley League boys’ championship 5K race on Saturday.
Camden Strandberg, Bridgewater-Raynham — A freshman, Strandberg triumphed in the Southeastern Conference championship 5K on Wednesday by running a 19:23.4.