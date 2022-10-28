Everett wraps up 35th Greater Boston League title in dominant shutout over Lynn Classical

“We’re proud members of the Greater Boston League,” Everett coach Rob DiLoreto said when asked about the possibility of playing an independent schedule to boost his program’s status in the MIAA power rankings

Everett (7-1, 6-0 GBL) now prepares for the MIAA Division 1 statewide tournament, while Lynn Classical (5-2, 4-1) hopes to be among the 16 qualifying teams in D1 when the seedings are officially announced Monday morning.

Everett once again proved to be the kings of the Greater Boston League with a decisive 30-0 win at Lynn Classical Friday night to wrap up a 35th GBL title since the league’s inception in 1954.

“Geographically it’s perfect, demographically it fits, so we want to stay in the GBL. We want to build excellence in the GBL, so this is very special for us as a program and for me as a coach, as an Everett native, to know that I’m part of two championships now that we’re officially back in the GBL.”

Everett took control early after junior linebacker Domenic Papa made a touchdown-saving tackle at the goal line, preceding a Classical fumble. Jayden Prophete had two interceptions and Angel Diaz recovered a botched lateral for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Damien Lackland (8 carries, 58 yards, 3 TD) and 210-pound quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe (14 carries, 132 yards, TD) paced the offense with tough, downhill running.

“That defensive stand really set the tone,” DiLoreto said about stopping Classical at the goal line.

“As the year has gone on, we’ve molded our offense to fit our skill set. And Karmari’s best skill set is as a bruising downhill runner. We’ve devised a lot of plays to be successful with that.”

Milton 28, Natick 7 — Senior quarterback Owen McHugh threw for 128 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown to senior Shane Olsen, punched it in on a 5-yard scoring run, and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to lead the Wildcats (7-0) to a Bay State Conference victory, completing their first undefeated regular season since 2019.

“The receivers are doing a really good job getting open and getting separation,” McHugh said. “There are good defensive backs out there, but our guys just made plays.”

Seniors Jack Finnegan, KJ Beckett, and Liam McLoughlin added interceptions. McLoughlin ran his back 35 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

“We have some experienced skill players,” coach Steve Dembowski said. “The kids have responded well to the coaching…I’m really happy with their progress.”

Brighton 40, Latin Academy 26 — Senior quarterback Sahmir Morales opened the game with three consecutive scoring drives, tossing touchdown passes of 31, 52 and 37 yards to give the Bengals (6-1) a commanding 20-6 lead over the Dragons (6-2) to claim the City League title after going unbeaten in all four of their league games.

Morales added another a 26-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter and fired a 32-yard TD pass in the fourth to finish 9 of 12 for 204 yards passing and 5 TDs.

Sophomore Yariel Ortiz was Morales’ favorite target, as he racked up 109 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions.

Cohasset 42, East Bridgewater 22 — Will Baker accounted for five touchdowns, three through the air and two on the ground, pacing the Skippers (6-1) to a South Shore League win. Liam Appleton recorded two touchdowns, punching in a 5-yard run and reeling in a 39-yard catch-and-run.

Falmouth 16, Sandwich 12 — Senior quarterback Aiden North ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to classmate Cole Spellman to help the Clippers (6-1) capture the program’s first Cape & Islands League title. Falmouth won the Atlantic Coast League title in 2018 before the league folded.

Sandwich (5-3) rallied from a 16-0 deficit after senior Connor Stack caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Marblehead 27, Danvers 7 — Miles O’Neill threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Commoss and Connor Cronin scampered for a 60-yard touchdown run, powering the Magicians (6-1) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0 — Owen Barrett’s 1-yard rushing touchdown lifted Masconomet (5-3) to a Northeastern Conference win and earned Gavin Monagle his 100th career coaching victory.

Needham 24, Framingham 14 — Will Sullivan hauled in a touchdown catch and Aidan Williams rushed in for another, powering the Rockets (6-2) in a Bay State win.

Revere 23, Malden 0 — Giovanni Woodard scored on second-half rushing touchdowns of 15 and 3 yards in the Greater Boston League road win for the Patriots (4-4).

St. Mary’s 35, Archbishop Williams 19 — David Brown Jr. bulldozed his way to five rushing touchdowns in the Catholic Central League road win for the Spartans (7-1).

Triton 27, Lynnfield 21 — Jayden Torres caught the winning 9-yard touchdown pass from Max Ciaramitaro with 34 seconds left to lift the Vikings (5-3) to a Cape Ann League road win.

Walpole 35, Newton North 20 — Logan Keyes scored two of his four rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a long of 49 yards, as the Timberwolves (7-1) ran away with the Bay State Conference win. Keyes and Andrew Falzone combined for 246 yards on the ground.

AJ Traub reported from Natick. Mitch Fink, Tyler Foy, Ethan Fuller, Ethan Kagno, Cam Kerry, Eamonn Ryan and Lenny Rowe contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.