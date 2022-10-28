Falmouth rules the line of scrimmage, rushes to first Cape & Islands title

The front five answered Morency’s call to help Falmouth capture its first Cape & Islands League championship with a 16-12 victory over visiting Sandwich Friday night.

“I said, ‘It’s going to be you guys all game long. We’ve got to set the tone up front,’” Morency told the Clippers’ O-line.

FALMOUTH — Falmouth coach Joe Morency expected a physical and hard-fought game, so he challenged his offensive line to control the line of scrimmage.

Senior quarterback Aiden North ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 6-yard TD to classmate Cole Spellman, and senior captain Cooper Young and junior Collin Govoni each added 2-point conversion runs to help the Clippers (6-1, 5-0 C&I) build a 16-0 lead.

Sandwich (5-3, 4-1 C&I) rallied, cutting the deficit to four, after senior Connor Stack hauled in a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

But after two incomplete passes on 2-point attempts, the Blue Knights’ comeback bid slipped away once Falmouth senior Colby Fender recovered an onside kick bid with 2:28 remaining.

The Clippers ran out the clock to clinch their first league title since winning the Atlantic Coast League in 2018.

“This is the first [league title] we’ve had in a while,” said Morency, a 2005 Falmouth graduate. “We had two tough years rebuilding. The kids were unbelievable, they’ve worked their butts off since day one and they deserved everything they got today. They just work, work, work and are tough, tough kids and they’re family. There’s no one person, it’s all team.”

Govoni (161 yards on 19 carries) helped Falmouth control possession behind an offensive line comprised of left tackle John Alves, left guard Bruce Pimental, center Roger Bowman, right guard Brady Garcia and right tackle Thomas Richardson.

“He’s not very big, but he’s probably one of the toughest kids on the team,” Morency said of Govoni. “He finishes every run, he’s north-south, and he’s incredibly hard to bring down. He’s got this drive in him that just makes him that much better — he refuses to quit on any play and refuses to go down until they have three or four guys working on them.”