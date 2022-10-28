A timeless football adage — “Defense wins championships” — proved true for Plymouth South Friday night.
With under two minutes remaining, the Panthers’ defense had the opportunity to win a league championship and delivered. Junior linebacker Gavin Schultz dropped back in coverage and intercepted a pass to seal a 28-21 win and Patriot League championship for the Panthers (8-0, 5-0).
“[Scituate quarterback Jackson Belsan] kept going back and forth and I just saw a window and stepped in and got the pick,” said Schultz.
Offensively, it was a heavy dose of Jamie Andrews in the first half for the Panthers. Andrews scored twice, both on screen passes from senior quarterback Cole Brunstrom.
Advertisement
Scituate (3-4, 3-2) received first-half scores from senior running back Colin Morley and sophomore wide receiver Lawson Foley to go into the intermission tied at 14.
Casious Johnson was the offensive star of the second half for Plymouth South, scoring both of its touchdowns after the break.
The second Johnson touchdown was a highlight reel 20-yard scamper as he evaded multiple Scituate defenders on his way to the end zone.
The close game will do the Panthers well as they look ahead to the postseason.
“We’ve had a few [close games],” said Plymouth South coach Darren Fruzzetti. “We’ve had a couple goal line stands and now this. When you get to the playoffs, everybody is gonna be on their A-game. You’re gonna be in tight games.”
Jackson Elliott had a big game for the Panthers’ defense, making multiple stops from his linebacker spot, including a thunderous sack late in the game.
Scituate (3-4) will also be heading to the playoffs, entering Week 8 at No. 7 in the MIAA power rankings.
Read all of Friday night’s Globe football coverage
- Gavin Schultz’s interception clinches a Patriot League crown for Plymouth South
- Milton Academy scores late to hand St. Sebastian’s its first ISL loss of the season
- Holliston holds off Hopkinton’s upset bid to claim the Tri-Valley League Large title
- With a power rush, Milford runs through Franklin and into Division 2 playoffs
- Falmouth rules the line of scrimmage, rushes to first Cape & Islands title
- Sahmir Morales takes to the air for 5 TD passes as Brighton secures Boston City League crown over Latin Academy
- Friday’s Roundup: Everett wraps up 35th Greater Boston League title in dominant shutout over Lynn Classical