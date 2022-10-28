Hingham selects Courtney Turner as its next girls’ hockey coach

Courtney Turner, a former standout player for the Boston Blades, on Friday was named the next Hingham girls’ hockey coach. Turner will be tasked with keeping the program in the upper echelon of Division 1 after her predecessor, Tom Findley, guided the Harborwomen to the 2011 D1 1 state title.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to coach this team,” said Turner, 28, a Milton native who played hockey and lacrosse at Dexter Southfield before going on to Union College where she was named to the ECAC All-Academic team as a senior and selected by the Blades as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Canadian Women’s League Draft. “Hingham has a long standing history of successful athletics, and I hope to add to that legacy.”

Turner, who is currently a teacher at Lovell Academy in Rockland, brings a wealth of professional experience to the job after playing for the Blades in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, logging 28 games in her inaugural season and registering three goals to go along with three assists.

Turner has also coached with Pro Ambition Hockey in Falmouth since 2011 and has served as the program’s head skill development coach since 2017.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a coach with the level of experience that Coach Turner has,” said athletic director Jim Quatromoni. “We are looking forward to seeing her embrace her new role with our program and helping our student-athletes achieve the best versions of themselves on and off of the ice.”

Hingham finished 11-11-1 during the 2021-22 season, falling to Newton North/South in the first round of the Division 1 tournament.