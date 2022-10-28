Holliston holds off Hopkinton’s upset bid to claim the Tri-Valley League Large title

Holliston woke up Friday morning firmly in the playoff field at No. 3 in the Division 4 power rankings. The Hillers, on the other hand, were on the outside looking in at No. 24 in the Division 2.

Playing host to Holliston with a Tri-Valley League Large title on the line in the final regular season game of the year, both teams came in with identical records at 6-1, but their playoff chances were vastly different.

“[Hopkinton] is a playoff team,” Holliston coach Todd Kiley said following the Panthers’ thrilling 21-19 win over the Hillers that secured the TVL Large. “Something needs to be fixed. To come two points away from winning the league and they are not going to make the playoffs? Something needs to be fixed with this system.”

Hopkinton (6-2) almost pulled off the upset. After scoring a touchdown on a Joey Carrazza’s 10-yard touchdown run, the Hillers pulled within 21-19 after a failed 2-point conversion with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter. Hopkinton then forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession to give themselves one last chance with about two minutes remaining.

Their final drive stalled at the Holliston 37-yard line as Hillers quarterback Robert Litscher was sacked on fourth down.

“After the year that we had last year, we are heading in the right direction,” Hopkinton coach Mark Sanborn said. “Whatever happens, happens. There are things that are in our control that we can control and there are things that are out of our reach that we can’t control and that’s been our focus all year.”

TJ Kiley threw two touchdowns for Holliston, both to Andrew Dennison. Nick Larche’s 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter and CJ Pacheco’s 2-point conversion run proved the difference.