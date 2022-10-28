Methuen’s Calvin Kattar hopes to end another foe’s winning streak in UFC main event Saturday

Kattar, 34, is coming off a controversial split-decision loss to Josh Emmett in June to drop to 23-6.

That’s the challenge the Methuen native faces Saturday night when he enters the octagon to take on Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 63.

Calvin Kattar has been through this routine before, the target of a young challenger ascending in the featherweight division, seeking an opponent ranked in the top five in the 145-pound weight class.

“I felt like I won the fight,” said Kattar. “It was frustrating. Based off numbers, I definitely thought I did enough to get the job done. I outstruck him, he had like 20-plus stitches in his face, I had none, but at the end of the day, it went how it went.”

Despite the loss, Kattar is still ranked fifth in the featherweight division. Allen, 28, is sixth with a record of 18-1 and has won 11 straight fights. Saturday night will mark the first time the native of Suffolk, England, will be fighting in the main event, scheduled for five rounds.

It’s a similar situation to the one Kattar found himself in last January, when he took on Giga Chikadze, who entered with a nine-fight win streak. Kattar put an end to that with a thoroughly dominating performance that saw all three judges score every round for him. He hopes to do the same to Allen.

The routine hasn’t exactly been the same, though, as Kattar prepared for Saturday night. His mother, Sandra, traveled to Las Vegas to be part of the camp and help with cooking. It did not get off to a good start, with the first meal spilling onto the floor. Manager Tyson Chartier posted the aftermath on Instagram.

“It was off to a rough start, but it’s smooth sailing now,” Kattar said with a laugh. “She’s been good all camp. A couple of fumbles, but she’s back and ready to go.”

It all worked out, as Kattar came in at 146 pounds at Friday morning’s weigh-in. It’s the first time his mother has joined the team for camp during fight week, an experience Kattar is grateful for.

“She likes just hanging out and doing nothing with us, and that’s pretty much what a fight week is,” said Kattar. “It’s been special having her out here and being able to share these experiences.”

Kattar is expected to make his ring walk around 9:15 p.m. The card will be streamed on ESPN+.

Ortiz faces Lomachenko

In boxing news, Worcester’s Jamaine Ortiz is looking to play the role of spoiler in his fight Saturday night with Vasiliy Lomachenko, who makes his much-anticipated return to the ring. The 34-year-old lightweight joined a Ukrainian territorial defense battalion eight months ago after the Russian invasion began in his home country, turning down a title shot in the process.

Many view Saturday’s fight as a tuneup for Lomachenko, who would likely move on to face Devin Haney next year for a shot at Haney’s four championship belts. But Ortiz, who trains out of Camp Get Right in Worcester, is looking to make a statement of his own.

“I want to show that I’m a real fighter, a real contender that’s going to take over the lightweight division,” said Ortiz, 26.

At 16-0-1, Ortiz earned his shot with an impressive win over former super featherweight world champion Jemel Herring by unanimous decision in May in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

”I learned a lot of things about myself, as I do in every fight,” said Ortiz. “I try to make improvements, go back to the basics, back to the fundamentals and mastering those skills. Saturday night you’re going to see the best Jamaine Ortiz.”

There is some familiarity between the combatants, as Ortiz once served as a sparring partner for Lomachenko. But this time around, the two will not be meeting in a gym and wearing protective gear. The fight will be at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, a venue Ortiz has never fought in before, but he does not believe that will be an issue.

“It’s just going to be another day at the office for me, just like everything else,” said Ortiz.

This fight also will be on ESPN+, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks around 10 p.m.

