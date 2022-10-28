Milton Academy scores late to hand St. Sebastian’s its first ISL loss of the season

NEEDHAM — Jacob Holtschlag hit Qayson Kara for a 22-yard touchdown with 6:20 remaining in the game and Milton Academy held on to stun previously unbeaten St. Sebastian’s 20-13 on Friday night.

The winning touchdown throw came one play after Jack Crowley came up with a strip sack and Darius Banaitis recovered for the Mustangs (4-2). The fumble was the fourth turnover of the second half for the Arrows (6-1), who feted their 2019 team that went 9-0 during a pregame ceremony.

”It’s a great feeling,” said Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald. “We thought we were a pretty good team, we just haven’t been putting it all together.”