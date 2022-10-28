Milton Academy scores late to hand St. Sebastian’s its first ISL loss of the season

NEEDHAM — Jacob Holtschlag hit Qayson Kara for a 22-yard touchdown with 6:20 remaining in the game and Milton Academy held on to stun previously unbeaten St. Sebastian’s 20-13 on Friday night.
The winning touchdown throw came one play after Jack Crowley came up with a strip sack and Darius Banaitis recovered for the Mustangs (4-2). The fumble was the fourth turnover of the second half for the Arrows (6-1), who feted their 2019 team that went 9-0 during a pregame ceremony.
”It’s a great feeling,” said Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald. “We thought we were a pretty good team, we just haven’t been putting it all together.”
St. Sebastian’s scored three plays into the game when Ty Ciongoli hit Jack Boyle on a 75-yard touchdown pass and Cooper Bolton added the extra point.
Milton Academy tied it, 7-7, after a 4-yard touchdown run by Matt Childs and Ben Waterman’s tying PAT. The Arrows took a 10-7 lead on Bolton’s 20-yard field goal, but Milton Academy took a 13-10 lead at halftime when Holtschlag found Andrew Rappleya on a 1-yard scoring toss. The Arrows blocked the ensuing PAT to remain within six points at intermission.
After they traded turnovers and punts in the third quarter, Bolton drew the Arrows even on his 20-yard field goal that tied it, 13-13, with 11:50 to go.
Crowley’s big strip sack and Banaitis’s ensuing fumble recovery set the stage for Holtschlag’s heroic 22-yard scoring toss Kara that put the Mustangs ahead to stay.