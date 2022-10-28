Russell Wilson back in the saddle as Broncos quarterback for Sunday’s game in London

“We built a game plan around him for this week to be able to be creative and do different things to be able to protect him and at the same time take advantage of different things the defense might give us,” Hackett said.

Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Wilson was listed as a full participant in practice at the Harrow School outside London after being limited the prior two days.

Brett Rypien filled in for Wilson last week and threw for 225 yards and one interception as the Broncos lost their fourth straight game. Wilson said this week that he could have played against the Jets.

“Russell is always going to think he can go, that’s what you love about the guy,” Hackett said. “For us we wanted to be sure we gave him time — time to be able to get his mind right, his body right, everything. Being out here watching him throw, watching him move in the pocket, you felt a lot more comfortable than last week.”

Wilson is off to the worst start of his 11-year career, completing 58.6 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has missed just four games as a pro. On Wednesday, he said he was “ready to roll” on Sunday.

With a bye week upcoming, Hackett said he considered resting Wilson again but opted against it.

“In the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play,” the first-year coach said.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said his defense will be ready should Wilson try to run to make plays.

“I would expect that he’s pretty close to 100 percent if he takes the field, and that’s something that our defense has got to be prepared for, and they’ve got to understand that when certain things break down, he’s going to take off and run,” Pederson told reporters at the team hotel after the Jags arrived Friday morning.

Watt wants back in with Steelers

T.J. Watt is watching from the sideline in sweatpants and wearing a headset, trying to keep track of a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that desperately misses his menace and production. All the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has learned while spending six weeks recovering from a torn left pectoral and minor knee surgery is that he’s not ready to be a coach and to never take his health or his career for granted.

“It sucks not being able to practice and not being able to play, but when you come back, it makes you cherish it that much more and it makes you want it that much more,” Watt said Friday.

So much, in fact, that Watt isn’t ready to rule himself out when Pittsburgh (2-5) t ravels to unbeaten Philadelphia (6-0) on Sunday, even if head coach Mike Tomlin said it’s “highly unlikely” that one of the league’s best edge rushers will be available.

“I feel encouraged about where I’m at right now,” said Watt, who returned to practice on Wednesday after suffering the injury in the season opener.

Fortunately for Watt, an injury that can sometimes be season-ending proved to be only season-altering. That doesn’t mean it’s been easy for Watt to spend more than a month as a well-paid de facto assistant coach while Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled to generate a pass rush without him.

The Steelers took down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times in the opener. They’ve managed just five sacks total over the last six games without Watt and barely touched Miami’s Tua Tagoviola last week, registering just one quarterback hit in a 16-10 loss.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get pressure and we’ve got to finish,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.

A job that’s much easier with Watt’s familiar No. 90 wreaking his own unique personal brand of havoc. In Cincinnati, Watt appeared ready to pick up right where he left off in 2021 when he tied an NFL record by collecting 22½ sacks. One strange twist of his left arm and he was down for an extended time for the first time in his six-year career.

Bengals not offering details on Chase

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor declined Friday to discuss details of Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury or say how long the star receiver could be sidelined.

A source told The Associated Press on Thursday that Chase’s injury could keep him out several weeks, but Taylor wouldn’t go that far Friday and wouldn’t say if the team planned to put Chase on the injured list. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition.

“He’s going to miss some time, and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said after practice Friday afternoon. “So that’s all the information I have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR, things like that.”

Taylor said the Bengals are still “gathering information.”

Chase did not practice Thursday or Friday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland.

Chase was initially bothered by the hip in Cincinnati’s Oct. 16 game at New Orleans. He played in last week’s win against Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss of Chase for any period would be a blow for the defending AFC champions, who have won four of five following an 0-2 start. If Chase has to go on IR, he would be out a minimum of four weeks.

In his second season, the 22-year-old has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs. As a rookie, Chase had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 19 scores.

Secondary concerns in Atlanta

The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons will be missing most of their starting secondary when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Falcons (3-4) ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) after they missed the entire week of practice. Both went down in last weekend’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Falcons also are missing cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder), who is on IR and will miss at least three more games, and backup cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is questionable … The Panthers ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in Hubbard’s place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as the backup … San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will miss Sunday’s key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams. Samuel was responsible for more than 37 percent of the yards the Niners gained on offense in the past five games against the Rams and six of the team’s 11 offensive touchdowns … The Cleveland Browns locked up long snapper Charley Hughlett, signing him to a four-year contract extension. He has handled snapping duties in every Browns game — 120 straight — since the start of the 2015 season.