Sahmir Morales takes to the air for 5 TD passes as Brighton secures Boston City League crown over Latin Academy

Morales, a senior, added another scoring strike in the third quarter from 26 yards out, then hurled a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth to finish 9-for-13 passing for 204 yards and five touchdowns.

On three consecutive drives to open the game, Morales tossed touchdown passes of 31, 52, and 37 yards to take a 20-6 lead over the Dragons (6-2) and help Brighton (6-1) claim a City League title after winning all four of their league games.

Quarterback Sahmir Morales can get it done on the ground, but he made sure to air it out in the Brighton’s 40-26 win over Latin Academy Friday night.

Advertisement

Sophomore Yariel Ortiz was Morales’ favorite target, racking up 109 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions.

The Bengals looked ready from the get-go, as junior Quentyn Dulin ran a jet sweep 26 yards to open the game. Senior Anthony Pires dropped a potential touchdown, but Morales went back to Pires for a 31-yard strike to open the scoring.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Latin Academy attacked by land, answering with nine straight rushes that put the Dragons in the end zone to make it 8-6 Brighton. 6-foot-3-inch Owen O’Neill, who typically starts at tight end, finished off the drive with a 4-yard score.

On the ground, O’Neill had 15 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns and senior Harry Fitzgerald added 99 yards and two scores on 19 carries.

Fitzgerald made his biggest play of the game with two minutes to go in the third as he punched one in 1 yard out, then dragged a Brighton defender into the end zone on the two-point try to tie the game at 26-all.

The Bengals answered with two Morales touchdown passes to take a 40-26 lead with 2:36 to play.

The Dragons were dealing with injuries to running back Xavier Polanco and quarterbacks Orlando Jusino and Bailey Belony, which meant freshman Jack Shapiro was under center.

Advertisement

With just over a minute on the clock, Shapiro (5-11, 67 yards) had to put it in the air, and the Bengals forced a turnover to secure the City League title.

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.