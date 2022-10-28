Second-period surge carries Bruins to shutout victory over Blue Jackets

Linus Ullmark recorded the shutout and improved his record to 6-0-0. The ex-Sabres tender now has two shutouts since signing with the Black and Gold as a free agent in the summer of ‘21.

The win, paced by goals from Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, and David Pastrnak, left the sizzling Bruins 8-1-0 for the month of October and still parked in first place in the NHL’s overall standings, 2 points ahead of Vegas (7-2-0).

COLUMBUS — The Bruins turned the back end of a back-to-back set of games into a breeze here Friday night at Nationwide Arena with a three-goal second-period power surge that carried them to an easy 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Advertisement

The win followed a 5-1 pasting of the Red Wings the night before on Causeway Street in which Jeremy Swayman picked up his second win of the season.

The Bruins, who will have an optional workout Saturday in Brighton, now have three days before facing the Penguins Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, the start of a three-game road trip.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After squeezing out a 1-0 lead in the opening 20:00, with Grzelcyk’s first goal of the season, the Bruins blew it open with their three-spot in the second. Coyle connected on the club’s first shorthander of the season at 4:30, followed by DeBrusk on a breakaway at 15:07 and finally Pastrnak snapping home a wrister with 26.1 seconds to go before the intermission.

The frustrated Nationwide crowd booed the Blue Jackets off the ice as the horn blew for the second intermission. For the seventh time in nine games, the Bruins carried a lead into the third period. It was also their biggest lead this season at the 40:00 mark.

Grzelyck, who connected with a wrister from the top of the left wing circle, became the 15th Bruin this year to register a goal. It’s early in the 82-game season, but thus far the Bruins have delivered goals across the lineup, including four from the defensive corps.

Advertisement

Burned on four of 29 shots across the first two periods, Jackets No. 1 goalie Elvis Merzlikins yielded the net to backup Danil Tarasov to start the third.

Columbus, without a power-play goal this season, was poised to pull even early in the second when Tomas Nosek was whistled off for tripping at 3:39. But halfway through the advantage, an alert Coyle carried the puck over on right wing, cut to the middle and fired in a nifty backhander for the shorty and the 2-0 lead.

DeBrusk’s strike came compliments of the Kent Johnson shot he blocked at the far end of the ice, leading to his breakaway down Broadway. One of the club’s fastest skaters, DeBrusk blazed down ice and calmly fired a 10-12 feet forehander by a defenseless Merzlikins.

Then it was left for Pastrnak to add the soul-crusher, snapping home his seventh goal in nine games, a shot that he fired through the defenseman’s legs on left wing.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.