Through a turbulent time, Mac Jones has kept his focus, according to coaches and teammates

Like a lot of younger players, Jones likes to go deep into why certain schemes are run and plays are called.

With that answered, offensive play-caller Matt Patricia shed some light on his relationship with Mac Jones and how a lot of their conversations start with another question: “Why?”

FOXBOROUGH — For the better part of a month, the big question around these parts was “Who is going to play quarterback this week?”

“I think [knowing why] is an important thing for all players,” said Patricia, whose voice is literally in Jones’s head on game days when he sends in the calls. “I think that’s just what we’re used to as far teaching styles and how they change.

“Maybe a couple decades ago when we started, we really didn’t have to get into all that a little bit. It was just kind of like, ‘This is what we do,’ and everybody moved forward with it. But I would say in general, education has gotten better and changed, and methods and all that have evolved.

“I think that’s an important key when you put a play in or when you teach anything. It’s like, ‘OK, this is why we’re doing it.’ I think once you explain that, I think everyone is like, ‘OK, I get it better.’ They get a better picture for it.”

It’s been a rough month for Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and missed the next three games. He started against the Bears this past Monday night but was pulled after three series, the last of which ended in an interception.

Coaches and teammates have said Jones’s attitude and commitment to the team have remained evident throughout the rough patch. Patricia said his relationship with Jones is strong.

“He’s great,” said Patricia. “He’s a guy that has great ideas and thoughts and loves the game. Takes the coaching. Loves to talk football. I think he’s got a great football mind.”

Jakobi Meyers, the team’s leading receiver, said Jones has been even more focused than usual during this week’s preparations.

“He’s normally pretty locked in, but this week, he definitely kicked it up a little bit,” said Meyers. “I’m excited for him to go out there and just show everybody what he can do.”

Meyers said he doesn’t expect any lingering effects from Monday’s loss, when boos and Bailey Zappe chants could be heard.

“I feel like he’s one of those guys who’s kind of been in high-[pressure] situations with games on the line and stressful situations,” he said. “He’ll bounce back. He’ll be all right.”

Dugger takes a step

The Patriots received some potentially positive news on the injury front Friday with Kyle Dugger returning to practice after missing team workouts Wednesday and Thursday.

The safety injured his ankle on the first play of the second half Monday night against the Bears as he helped chase running back Khalil Herbert out of bounds.

Dugger is a physical presence on the second and third levels of New England’s defense. He teams with Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips to form one of the most versatile safety trios in the league.

The third-year player, who missed the Week 3 matchup with the Ravens with a knee injury, has 22 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery return for a touchdown on the season. He was officially classified as limited for practice and questionable for the game.

Advertisement

Andrews, Barmore are out

The news was not so good for center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who were not spotted during the media portion of practice.

Patricia confirmed that Andrews will miss the Jets game as he continues to progress through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Andrews was hurt when he absorbed an illegal blind-side block from Chicago’s Mike Pennel on an interception return. Pennel was penalized, ejected, and admonished by Bears coach Matt Eberflus for his actions.

Patricia called Andrews “a great communicator, which is critical for us. James Ferentz has been in our system for a long time, extremely smart. This week, James will be in that situation.”

In addition, Barmore, who hurt his knee in the first half against the Browns in Week 6, also was declared out. Although Barmore practiced in the leadup to the Bears game, he hasn’t been at team sessions this week.

Injury report

Also limited and questionable were receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder), linebackers Anfernee Jennings (calf) and Josh Uche (hamstring), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), and Phillips (shoulder). Receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) were removed from the report and are good to go … For the Jets, receiver Corey Davis, who is averaging 18.5 yards per catch, was ruled out with a knee issue.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.