With a power rush, Milford runs through Franklin and into Division 2 playoffs

Milford running back Romeo Holland (19 carries, 145 yards) said it’s the way football should be.

The fifth-ranked Scarlet Hawks racked up 300-plus yards rushing Friday against No. 8 Franklin, grounding and pounding their way to a 43-24 Hockomock League victory to close out the regular season in style at Pisini Stadium.

FRANKLIN — The Milford football team is running downhill into the postseason.

“The train I am myself, I love to put my head down and get downhill and just run,” said the 5-foot-10-inch, 225-pound Holland.

Evan Cornelius, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior QB, added 64 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for the Hawks (7-1, 3-1) and the 5-foot-10, 235-pound Nick Araujo, who doubles as the team’s kicker, scampered for 88 yards and a score on just 13 carries against the Panthers (5-2, 3-1).

Advertisement

Milford coach Dale Olson felt that there could be plentiful rushing lanes for his team, based on film review of Franklin’s prior matchups vs. Duxbury and North Attleborough.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Up front, we were incredible tonight,” Olsen said, a nod to the Hawks’ starting offensive line featuring Oliver McKee, Keith Lee, Ryan O’Connor, Antony Dew and Tyler Potter.

Amazingly, both teams punted on each of their first two possessions before Araujo broke scoring open with a 3-yard score late in the first for Milford.

It would be the last time the Scarlet Hawks — or Panthers — would punt, as the game devolved into a shootout featuring drastically different styles.

Franklin quarterback Jase Lyons finished 25-of-34 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns But by settling for a field goal on their third offensive set, the Panthers ensured they’d never catch up to Milford, which scored a touchdown on each of its final six offensive sets following the pair of punts.

“It makes us a little more battle-tested,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said. “We saw some same mistakes we were making against Duxbury happen tonight . . . I’m sure that influenced their game plan and they obviously exploited it.”

Advertisement

Entering the game, the Panthers had been slotted first in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings for postseason seeding.

“It’s tough to lose, but if you can learn from it, it’s a positive,” Bain said. “If we can correct the obvious mistakes, it’s a benefit to lose this one. That’s how we have to spin it.”