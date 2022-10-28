Report: 96K Haitians flee homes amid spike in gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Some 96,000 people have fled their homes in Haiti’s capital, the UN’s International Organization for Migration said Friday, as the country faces a crisis that has prompted the government to request the immediate deployment of foreign troops.

The IOM said gang-related violence has led to “racketeering, kidnappings, and wider criminal acts in a context characterized by deep inequalities, high levels of deprivation of basic human needs, and a fragmented security environment.”

Gangs are believed to control some 60 percent of Port-au-Prince, raping women, children, and men and setting homes on fire as they fight to control more territory in the wake of the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, according to the United Nations.