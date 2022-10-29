Biden condemns attack on Paul Pelosi, saying there is ‘too much hatred’

“What makes us think one party can talk about stolen elections, Covid being a hoax, it’s all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced?” Biden added Friday in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner. “What makes us think it’s not going to corrode the political climate?”

“The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?,’ ” Biden said, citing reports the speaker was the intended target of an intruder, who entered the Pelosi home in San Francisco early Friday morning and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. “This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol.”

President Joe Biden denounced the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blaming it on extremist rhetoric and urging Americans to reject “political violence.”

The president said he had spoken to the speaker and arranged a plane for her to go from Washington to San Francisco to be with her husband.

“She said he’s doing OK,” Biden said. “He seems to be coming along well, he’s in good spirits.”

Paul Pelosi underwent a successful operation to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, Drew Hammill, the speaker’s spokesman said Friday in a statement. “His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill added.

Nancy Pelosi was the intended target of the intruder, who shouted “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before attacking her husband, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, identified by San Francisco police as David DePape, is in custody and faces charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the motive for the attack was being investigated.

The violent assault occurred less than two weeks before the midterm elections, highlighted the growing concerns among lawmakers over their safety. Earlier this year, US Capitol Police reported in excess of 9,600 threats against lawmakers in 2021, more than double the number recorded in 2017.