Russia moves to suspend grain export deal with Ukraine, official says

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it’s halting involvement in a deal allowing the safe transit of exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, blaming drone attacks against its naval vessels.
“The Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
The move came hours after the Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on its Black Sea fleet off Sevastopol, Crimea, using nine airborne drones and seven unmanned marine vessels.
The ministry also accused “British specialists” of helping in the attack. The UK called the comment “false claims on an epic scale.” Moscow said the vessels struck were involved in ensuring security for the grain transport, although it earlier said there was minor damage to only one ship.
Advertisement
The deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey has allowed millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products held up in Ukraine by Russia’s invasion to reach world markets since August. That’s helped to ease surging food price inflation that left poorer nations facing the risk of starvation.
Some 9.1 million tons of goods have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports since the first vessel sailed Aug. 1.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly complained about the deal in recent weeks, claiming enough shipments weren’t being sent to poor nations. Russia has also said its own grain and agricultural goods were not being allowed the same access to global markets.