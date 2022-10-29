Russia moves to suspend grain export deal with Ukraine, official says

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it’s halting involvement in a deal allowing the safe transit of exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, blaming drone attacks against its naval vessels.

“The Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The move came hours after the Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on its Black Sea fleet off Sevastopol, Crimea, using nine airborne drones and seven unmanned marine vessels.