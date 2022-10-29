Easton Police: Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting Friday night

Another resident was also grazed during the shooting, and has been treated and released from an area hospital, Boone said.

The shooting, which occurred at a Central Street home at 11:41 p.m., left the injured man hospitalized Saturday, and in custody ahead of his arraignment, Boone said.

An Easton police officer shot a man armed with a knife after police responded to a 911 call at a local residence Friday night, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement.

Police have not identified the suspect or specified the charges against him. The officer, who also was not identified Saturday, has been placed on paid leave following standard procedure while the shooting is investigated, Boone said.

Advertisement

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the house, and when officers arrived, they “encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons,” the statement said.

One officer “intervened and fired his weapon,” which struck the man with the knife, and grazed the other resident, Boone said.

Officers rendered medical aid, and Easton firefighters transported both people to area hospitals for treatment, the statement said.

The shooting is currently being investigated by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office, the statement said.

Easton police and the district attorney’s office declined to answer questions Saturday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.