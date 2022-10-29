Lawrence man critically injured in Methuen hit-and-run

Police identified a suspect and located the alleged vehicle, a black Ford Escape, which was missing a side-view mirror, on Margin Street in Lawrence, according to a statement from the Methuen Police Department.

A vehicle struck the 63-year-old man at 1:17 a.m. near 80 Broadway St., said Sergeant Eric Deleon of the Methuen Police Department. The address is near Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

A Lawrence man was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run near a funeral home in Methuen, police said.

Using surveillance camera footage, police determined that “the driver stopped his vehicle, checked for damage, and drove away,” according to the statement.

Police responded to the scene after receiving two calls from witnesses, Methuen police Sergeant Dan O’Connell said. A medical helicopter then transported the victim, who was in critical condition, to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Deleon said.

O’Connell declined to comment on how the suspect was identified and whether an arrest had been made.

No further information was available. The incident remains under investigation and charges are forthcoming.

Deleon urged anyone with information to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.





